24 spirited away tattoo ideas to wear the movie on your sleeves

Spirited Away is a Japanese animated fantasy film that offers inspiration for tattoo lovers. From Chihiro's courageous journey to the enchanting spirits, each character and scene has a unique symbolism. Discover some trendy spirited away tattoo ideas with their hidden meanings.

No-Face spirited away (L), Chihiro spirited away inking (C), and Kamaji, the boiler man tattoo (R). Photo: @tattoomadison on Facebook, @scotty_robotty, @tashy.arts on Instagram (modified by author)

Whether looking for something intricate like Yubaba's bathhouse or a more subtle inking like Chihiro's bicycle, Spirited Away tattoo designs will spark your imagination. Here is a collection of Spirited Away tattoo ideas that will resonate with you deeply.

24 Spirited Away tattoo designs

Spirited Away tattoo designs often feature iconic characters like Chihiro, Haku and No-Face. They range from minimalist outlines to detailed and coloured scenes that capture the enchanting essence of the film. Check out the tattoo ideas showcased below for inspiration.

1. Chihiro spirited away tattoo

The Chihiro from Spirited Away inking. Photo: @tattoomadison on Facebook, @shirlero on X (Twitter) (modified by author)

A tattoo featuring Chihiro represents innocence, resilience, and personal growth. As the protagonist of Spirited Away, Chihiro's journey from a timid child to a courageous and determined young girl is one of transformation and self-discovery. This design symbolises the beauty of change and inner strength.

2. Chihiro and No Face tattoo

Chihiro and No Face bold black tattoo. Photo: @tyenglertattoos on Facebook (modified by author)

A Chihiro and No Face tattoo symbolises the relationship between kindness and vulnerability. No Face represents isolation and desire, while Chihiro represents purity and compassion. This design contrasts Chihiro's innocence with No Face's mysterious persona.

3. Haku dragon tattoo

Haku dragon tattoo in a coloured design (L) and bold black outline (R). Photo: @psychicseastattoo on Facebook, @zhuodanting on Instagram

A Haku tattoo (dragon) is a tribute to the mystical river spirit who aids Chihiro throughout her journey. Haku represents loyalty, wisdom, and transformation as a dragon and a boy. This tattoo design often shows his dual form, symbolising the connection between nature and humanity.

4. No Face Spirited Away tattoo

No Face from Spirited Away bold black tattoo. Photo: @scotty_robotty, @kelseyleightattoos on Instagram (modified by author)

A No Face tattoo is a symbol of inner longing and identity. It features an iconic mask with an empty black form. This design is unique for its simplicity and the way it conveys complex emotions with minimal detail.

5. Small Spirited Away tattoo

Small Spirited Away tattoos featuring No Face and Soot Sprites. Photo: @visualamor, @creativevibestattoo on Instagram (modified by author)

A small Spirited Away tattoo is subtle yet deeply meaningful. It could feature elements like the soot sprites or a simple version of Chihiro. Despite its size, this tattoo holds significant meaning, representing a personal connection to the themes of growth and courage.

6. Haku dragon and water waves tattoo

A Haku dragon and water waves inking. Photo: @ascendinglotustattoo on Instagram (modified by author)

This tattoo combines Haku in his dragon form with the fluid motion of water waves, symbolising transformation and freedom. The dynamic design captures Haku's ethereal grace as a water spirit, making it a visually stunning piece representing strength and serenity.

7. Yubaba's bathhouse

A person showcasing Yubaba's bathhouse tattoo. Photo: @visualamor, @memo.tattoo on Instagram (modified by author)

Yubaba's bathhouse represents mystery, wealth, and the spiritual world's complexity. This tattoo signifies a gateway to transformation and purification. It is considered unique for it serves as the central setting for Chihiro's journey, embodying the challenges and rewards of self-discovery.

8. Haku and Chihiro

Coloured Haku and Chihiro tattoo. Photo: @yanz.tattoo on Instagram (modified by author)

A Haku and Chihiro tattoo signifies a bond of friendship, loyalty, and trust. It represents their strong connection in the physical and spiritual realms. The design uniquely portrays their intertwined fates, often showing Haku in his dragon form alongside Chihiro.

9. The Radish Spirit

The Radish Spirit tattoo in a black outline (L) and in a brightly-coloured format. Photo: @victoria.tattoos, @kaleijawstattoos on Instagram (modified by author)

The Radish Spirit tattoo symbolises patience, kindness, and mystery. The Radish Spirit helps Chihiro navigate the bathhouse, and its design reflects calmness and quiet strength. This tattoo stands out for its whimsical and gentle nature, a reminder to be kind and patient when facing challenges.

10. Soot Sprites tattoo

Soot Sprites inking designs. Photo: @tattizapps, @rabidhandstattooseattle on Instagram (modified by author)

Soot Sprites represent resilience, hard work, and the magic of the unseen. These tiny creatures are often depicted carrying coal or interacting playfully, symbolising the importance of teamwork even in the smallest of tasks.

11. Ootori-Sama tattoos

A brightly coloured inking of Ootori-Sama. Photo: @georginatattoo on Facebook, @sketchbrooke on Instagram (modified by author)

Ootori-sama, the bird spirit, symbolises grace, dignity, and spiritual guidance. A tattoo of Ootori-sama symbolises inner peace and the journey toward enlightenment. The design is unique in its tranquillity, with the bird's majestic appearance representing calmness and wisdom.

12. Boh, the baby in mouse form tattoo

A lady showcasing a Boh, the baby in mouse form tattoo. Photo: @rrramchild on Instagram (modified by author)

A tattoo of Boh, the baby in his mouse form, represents unexpected transformation and the idea that even the smallest beings can possess strength. Though initially large and powerful, Boh transforms into a mouse and learns humility. This tattoo highlights themes of change and adaptability.

13. Chihiro's train ride tattoo

Chihiro's train ride inking design. Photo: @dtf_tattoo on Instagram (modified by author)

The train ride in Spirited Away symbolises transition, reflection, and the journey to self-realisation. A tattoo of this iconic scene captures the peaceful atmosphere as Chihiro travels across the water. It signifies a moment of introspection, symbolising moving forward while looking inward.

14. Kamaji, the boiler man tattoo

Kamaji, the boiler man colourful tattoo (L) and in a bold black outline. Photo: @tashy.arts, @hungryxhound on Instagram (modified by author)

A Kamaji tattoo represents hard work, dedication, and loyalty. The boiler man with his multiple arms is often depicted tending to the bathhouse's operations. This inking symbolises the importance of perseverance and resourcefulness.

15. The River Spirit

The River Spirit inking. Photo: @naomilasagna on X (Twitter), @leash.tattoos on Instagram (modified by author)

The River Spirit, who appears after being cleansed in Yubaba's bathhouse, symbolises renewal, purity, and the connection between humans and nature. This tattoo represents the cleansing of the past and the flow of life's journey. It serves as a reminder of the importance of environmental respect and renewal.

16. Yubaba and Zeniba tattoo

Yubaba and Zeniba inking design. Photo: @MythicalMarkings, @ed.tattoo.ink on Facebook (modified by author)

A tattoo featuring Yubaba and Zeniba represents the duality of power and wisdom. As twin sisters, they symbolise two sides of the same coin, which depict Yubaba's greed and Zeniba's kindness. This design portrays how opposing forces can coexist and reflect different aspects of human nature.

17. Chihiro blocking the paper birds

The paper birds represent Chihiro's relentless obstacles and challenges on her journey to rescue her parents and reclaim her identity. Blocking the birds reflects her bravery and determination to confront her fears and protect those she cares about.

18. The paper birds (Shikigami) tattoo

The paper birds (Shikigami) tattoo designs. Photo: @citrulucy.ink on Instagram (modified by author)

The paper birds, or Shikigami, represent spiritual energy and the ability to manifest thoughts into action. A tattoo featuring these delicate birds signifies power, magic, and hidden potential. Their graceful, paper-like appearance makes this design unique, as it captures the ethereal and mystical qualities of the spirit world in Spirited Away.

19. Through the Garden tattoo

The tattoo featuring Chihiro walking through a garden from Spirited Away conveys the themes of growth, renewal, and personal discovery. The garden symbolises the transformative journey Chihiro embarks on, representing a space where she evolves from a scared, uncertain child into a courageous and resilient individual.

20. Don’t look back

A lady showcasing Chihiro's Don’t Look Back tattoo drawn on her hand. Photo: @ink.by.kiki on Instagram (modified by author)

This inking encapsulates a powerful message of leaving the past behind and embracing the future with courage. The imagery of her walking along a path into the unknown symbolises personal transformation, resilience, and trust in one's ability to face whatever comes next.

21. You will be OK

The "You will be OK" tattoo featuring Haku comforting Chihiro captures the deep emotional bond between the two characters in Spirited Away. In this moment, Haku provides Chihiro with reassurance and support, symbolising trust, protection, and guidance during her vulnerable times in the spirit world.

22. No-Face kindness tattoo

A No-Face kindness inking design. Photo: @porcupinemhen on Instagram (modified by author)

In this inking, No-Face tries to offer everything he has for friendship but fails to realise that love and happiness can’t be bought with money. Chihiro's rejection of the gold No-Face highlights her difference from the other workers—material things don’t sway her.

23. Chihiro's bicycle tattoo

Chihiro's bicycle tattoo on a hand. Photo: @fimmtattooer on Instagram (modified by author)

Chihiro's bicycle represents innocence and adventure. A tattoo of this simple object can signify nostalgia for childhood and the journey into unknown territories. It serves as a reminder of the joy of exploration and the importance of moving forward.

24. Yubaba tattoo

Yubaba brightly coloured tattoo (L) and a Yubaba's bold black outline inking (L) . Photo: @jackie_led on Instagram, @RitualTattooAthens on Facebook (modified by author)

This tattoo reflects Yubaba's mystical and powerful nature. Symbolically, it represents her control and authority over the spirit world and her complex and menacing personality. Its uniqueness lies in its lively and intricate style.

Does Ariana Grande have a Chihiro tattoo?

Ariana Grande has a detailed black-and-grey portrait tattoo of Chihiro on her arm. She got the tattoo in 2018 as a tribute to the character's growth and transformation, which she relates to on a personal level.

These Spirited Away tattoos offer great options for personal expressions of the values and themes portrayed by the film. Whatever your design, each tattoo tells a unique story and carries meaningful symbolism and significance.

