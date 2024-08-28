Nigerian nightlife king Idowu Adeyemi, widely known as Yhemo Lee has taken weddings to a different height

Yhemoo Lee, whose wedding ceremony is in a few days, raised the bar as he revealed that the ceremony will be broadcast Live on DSTV

The influencer and actor gave out this information via his verified social media page, sparking reactions from all social media angles

Influencer, nightlife boss, and actor Idowu Adeyemi, widely known as Yhemo Lee, turned the heat on social media to an unbearable height after his announcement.

Yhemo Lee recently played a prank on his family after he posted a scene from a movie where his face was swollen with injuries.

Turning the attention to himself again, he has freshly announced that his wedding to his traditional wedding to his wife, Thayour B, will be televised.

In Lee's precise words, the ceremony will be broadcast Live on DSTV wedding channel 176 and GOTV channel 105.

Yhemoo Lee wrote:

"I've got good news for y'all. There will be a Live broadcast of the wedding on DSTV. Tune in to The Wedding Channel. DSTV channel 176, GOTV 105. I try abi I no try?"

Yhemoo Lee spurs reactions with wedding news

See how Nigerians are reacting to the news Yhemoo announced about his wedding.

@nickiegoldee:

"Bro no body gives a fukk about your wedding okayyy."

@_seke_seke:

"Make dem watch so una go oppress the poor."

@tycoon4rl:

"Na you and your wife sabi that one ooo."

@olajuwon_000:

"Dey play, when Man United and Liverpool match dey."

@real_stainless_lee:

"Na man you be even Davido no do reach you."

@welcome_to_2025:

"This wedding go later big pass Chivido own. I dey very certain."

@big__gad:

"For half celebrities wedding when go still breakup."

Yhemo Lee wows fans with official proposal clip

According to a previous report by Legit.ng Nollywood actor Yhemo Lee has shared an official video of his proposal to his lover of many years, Thayour.

In the clip, he makes several vows to the ebony-skinned lady as he asks her to be his wife in a romantic atmosphere.

Yhemo Lee also shared his expectations as he and his lover prepare to get married on a yet-to-be-announced date.

Source: Legit.ng