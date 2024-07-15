A chubby lady showed that her size does not limit the kinds of outfits she wears and she went all out to look gorgeous

She wore a corset dress that was glued to her stomach and gave her a party vibe as she danced in a video

The lady combined her attire with some accessories and slayed in fancy makeup that made her the cynosure of eyes

A chubby lady caught the attention of netizens after she showed off the extent she could go to look daunting.

She rocked a silver and blue dress which was designed with a brown corset that held her stomach tightly. However, the breast tube of the outfit had some imperfections that were noticed by netizens.

Her attire extended to her ankles and she blended it with black shoes, and a silver and blue bag that matched her attire.

The lady (@mama.heros on TikTik) looked lovely in her lace wig frontal hairstyle which she wore stylishly. She also flaunted some dance moves in her video.

Her makeup did justice to her flamboyant look and gave her a party vibe. Nevertheless, some people wished she did better with the dress as it was not as gorgeous as she would have desired it to be.

Watch her outfit below:

Reactions trail the lady's look

Check out what netizens have said about the lady's look below:

@lakemzyfabrics:

"The outfit looks tacky."

@catchmelifucan:

"The truth is, if you’re overly bvsty then you should try to avoid corsets."

@kofo_official:

"Too much going on. Simplicity is still the best."

@oluchiiie:

"I was gasping for air on her behalf."

@jokeadeleye:

"Our mothers that wore iro and buba even oleku knew what they were doing."

@somasochi:

"Must everybody wear a corset?"

@chiamaka05:

"Hope you informed her that she won't either sit nor eat at the party or else she bursts."

@right__touch_clothings:

"The armhole is not correct."

@pweedis:

"Hope she is breathing well?.. someone closer to her should check pls."

