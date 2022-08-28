A hairstylist with one hand has received massive accolades from netizens after showing off her impressive handwork

In a video making rounds online, the beautiful lady made 'packing gel' hairstyle on a customer and it looked really lovely

Reacting to the video, social media users applauded the physically challenged lady for not allowing her condition to deter her

A physically challenged black lady has gone viral online after showcasing her hairdressing skill.

Despite having only one hand, the young lady made 'packing gel' hairstyle on a customer and everyone loved it.

Disabled hairstylist shows off amazing hairdressing talent Photo Credit: @bcrworldwide

Source: Instagram

The video showed her relaxing the customer's hair at first, before proceeding to do the packing gel.

After making the hair, she shared a photo of the finished work and it impressed many netizens who came across it.

Social media users applaud physically challenged lady

Freshflowersbyolive01 said:

"Good morning if someone knows where she is they can check up on her if she dosent have a store let’s all move as 1 contribute whatever we have and help her have a store of her own for people to come into her place. She is a good motivation for people like her."

Uzoamaka_ogeah wrote:

"Now, what is my excuse?"

Akua418 stated:

"More blessings to you."

Agnes.kombe.14855 reacted:

"God is Indeed great."

Anihobinna said:

"Baby girl you're complete. God bless your hand work."

Ritagabriel01 noted:

"What is my excuse. God one more chance."

Kennypaul4life noted:

"Her handle please? I want to bless her weekend."

Luxuryfashionbyprincess commented:

"Meanwhile some people with full hands are on the internet lazy around looking for a sudden miracle. Smh kudos lady you are blessed."

Ola_00767 remarked:

"Clout. Make we see collections of how many people she don do hair for."

Birchvibez added:

"Not even me with my 2 hands can’t even help my self. God bless her."

Watch the video below:

Crippled man shows off shoemaking talent

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that instead of resorting to seeking alms in corners of the streets or public places, a crippled man has confronted his physical challenge with strong resolution.

The Nigerian man identified as Abraham Lucky Onoja, in a post shared on LinkedIn by Perci Mensah, showed remarkable creative talents despite not being with the use of his legs.

According to Perci Mensah, Abraham makes the shoes and earns a living he uses in catering for his family from it. Mensah sought the support and encouragement of well-meaning folks to help determined people like Abraham survive.

Source: Legit.ng