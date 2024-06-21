Fashion transcends time and some people have proven that being stylish is natural to them no matter their age

Some former beauty queens have continued to stay relevant in the public scene and have a great sense of fashion

This listicle espouses past beauty queens whose fashion tastes make their fans endeared to them

Winning a beauty pageant comes with some requirements and it takes determination and consistency to maintain one's look.

Adaeze Yobo and Beauty Tukura look glamorous in their outfits. Image credit: @adaezeyobo, @beautytukura

Source: Instagram

Some beauty queens have warmed the hearts of their fans with their gorgeous looks over the years. Despite passing the crown to their younger successors, it has not stopped them from looking adorable.

Legit.ng takes a walk into the stylish nature of some ex-Most Beautiful Girls in Nigeria (MBGN) and Miss Nigeria, and how they inspire their fans.

1. Munachi Abii radiates in her gorgeous outfits

Munachi won MBGN 2007 organised by Silverbird Group. She is not only beautiful, she has the carriage of a star. Besides, she does not go overboard to look good and give her fans something to talk about..

After passing the crown to her successor in 2008, she went on to pursue a career in music and Nollywood. Her acting skills are top notch and some of the movies she has featured in are Living in Bondage: Breaking Free, Finding Hubby, A Perfect Day, among others.

The 36-year-old lady hails from Imo State and has maintained a less controversial lifestyle over the years.

2. Adaeze Yobo shines in classy outfits

Entrepreneur Adaeze Yobo is one stylish ex-beauty queen who does not joke with her steeze. She wears exquisite outfits, luxurious hairstyle, and slays for the gram.

Being a mother does not deter her from giving off chic vibes. She loves to explore colours and is a gym enthusiast.

She held the MBGN title crown in 2008 after Munachi's reign and has grown her brand since then/ The 34-year-old is married to former Super Eagles captain, Joseph Yobo, and they are blessed with three children.

3. Anna Banner look dazzling in trendy styles

Bayelsa state indigene, Anna Banner, won the MBGN in 2013. at age 20. Since then, she became a public figure.

She loves to look good and often rocks gorgeous outfits that mesmerises her fans. Her ability to blend colours appropriately has also warmed her into the hearts of many.

Her jewelleries are not excessive and they fit perfectly to her attire. She is a mother to one of the daughters of singer Chinedu Okoli, aka Flavour. Her presence at the burial of the Flavour's father trended recently.

4. Beauty Tukura slays effortlessly in her outfits

A former Miss Nigeria, Beauty Tukuru, is known for winning the Best Dressed Female Award at the 10th edition of Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards in 2023 and 2024.

In 2019, she won the 43rd Miss Nigeria beauty pageant and participated in the Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality show in 2022.

Her fashion sense is remarkable and she slays in luxurious attire, bags, and shoes which makes her fans drool over her.

She was disqualified in the show for breaking the house rules. Nevertheless, she has not stopped giving her fans some style inspiration.

5. Mitchel Ihueze stuns in glamorous apparel

Former Miss Universe Nigeria 2023, Mitchel Ihueze, is charming and has a fashion style that fits her. She previously won MGBN 2017 which kept her beauty pageant career in the spotlight.

She is a definition of beauty with brains as she bagged a Master of Business Administration (MBA) from the highly acclaimed Lagos Business School.

The 27-year-old lady married an older business mogul, Nicholas Ukachukwu, in a flamboyant ceremony. Her outfits for the memorable occasion turned heads and made many talk about her for days.

Source: Legit.ng