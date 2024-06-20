Muyiwa Ademola is happy that his wife of many years had achieved another feat abroad as he shared a video online

The actor told his fans to celebrate his better half for bagging a new degree, and he called her the amazon of his dynasty

He showered prayer on her and called her sweet names while his colleagues also congratulated her

Nollywood actor, Muyiwa Ademola, is basking in the euphoria of his wife's latest feat abroad.

The thespian, who mourn the death of his friend years ago, shared a video of his wife's graduation from school. According to him, his wife was the amazon of his dynasty and a very great achiever.

The actor also prayed for her, and wrote about her perseverance and steadfastness as a mother, wife, and a student.

Muyiwa Ademola celebrates wife. Photo credit @authenticmuy

Source: Instagram

Telling his fans to shower encomium on her, he gave her sweet names such as Olori, Akanke.

The colleagues of the move act, who shared his grass to grace story, took to the comment section to rejoice with him and his wife.

See the video here:

How fans reacted to the post

Legit.ng compiled reactions of fans to the post. Here are some below:

@seun_dmummy:

"Awwwww congratulations to her, I am always happy to see women building themselves whilst building their children and family. More wins My woman."

@_estherpalmer:

"Congratulations to your Beautiful Olori."

@kofo_a_beauty:

"Super woman Olori Ademola. Congratulations to you more success in Jesus mighty name Amen."

@mosesolukayode:

"Congratulations to the family, more success in Jesus name."

@nikewell:

"Congratulations! Greater heights by God's grace".

@temitopeoluwa_md:

"Congratulations to wifey. Eri emi lo lagbara Olorun."

@starboytemidayo:

"Congratulations Olori.. we are proud of u Ma."

@eniola_ajao:

"Congratulations sis."

@officialbukky_majek:

"Congratulations ma."

@kazimadeoti:

"Congratulations to you and the beautiful family. More blessings Insha."

Muyiwa Ademola marks birthday

Legit.ng had reported that Nollywood actor, Muyiwa Ademola, was a year older on January 26, and he took to social media to announce and celebrate

The filmmaker called on his fans to thank God for sparing his life to see the new age.

Muyiwa also thanked Nigerians for loving and supporting him still, even during his quiet moments.

Source: Legit.ng