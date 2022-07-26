Papaya Ex Doings: Influencer Unboxes N4.3m Designer Items She Got in Dubai to Show Trolls They Are Not Empty
- Popular Nigerian influencer, Papaya Ex, is back to peppering her haters on social media after showing off her latest luxury items
- Papaya shared videos of her new designer bags and sandals she got from Dubai and unboxed the items in different cute videos
- The decision to unbox them is to prove to haters that the cartons are not empty, as she also unveiled their prices
Nigerian celebrity influencer, Papaya Ex, got her fans and followers talking after she shared lovely videos of the new expensive accessories she got from Dubai.
Papaya took to her Instagram page to share videos of the items and added their prices as she unboxed them to show the world that the cartons are not empty.
In the three videos she shared, there is a Christian Dior sandals with a $1,334 (N800,000) price tag, a $2,666 (1.6 million) YSL bag and a Loius Vuitton worth $3,166 (N1.9 million).
During the unboxing, Papaya showed off that all the accessories that came with the designers are intact.
Watch a video below:
Nigerians react to Papaya Ex's unboxing video
Social media users across the country have reacted differently to Papaya Ex's unboxing video.
Legit.ng captured some of the comments, read below:
Chinonso_larry:
"Something wey we go run for China mall, everything 25k."
Dahnnysparrow:
"What amazes me in this video is how she’s struggling with the long nails on her fingers , why don’t women do a lot just to make things hard for themselves."
Jey_ci_ca:
"Papaya and lie 5&6 always trying to prove a point …why didn’t you video when you were buying d bag since you always like videoing,a whole you no video wen u dy buy am madam rest."
_Shima_queen:
"She for post receipts."
Thereallizzy_n:
"I feel she doesn’t need to prove a point …. Rich people don’t shout , if truly you’re making good moves for yourself, you don’t make noise or brag about it."
Banana Island in Ibadan: Papaya Ex shows off interiors of mother's new mansion
In an earlier report by Legit.ng, Papaya Ex shared a video of her mother's new mansion on social media.
The young influencer showed off the impressive interior of the huge building and referred to it as Banana Island in Ibadan as she celebrated her mom's achievement.
The videos went viral on social media, and fans were in awe of the house's beauty and congratulated her.
