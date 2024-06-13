A Nigerian bride was not in a good mood after her asoebi ladies disappointed her during her wedding

In a video, one of the asoebi ladies rocked a green and yellow outfit as she checked herself in the mirror

Though she and the other ladies were late for the occasion, they did not show any form of remorse when the bride complained about their behaviours

An asoebi lady shared how a bride reacted when she did not turn up on time for her wedding.

She took time to glam up for the occasion as she wore a green outfit and a yellow 'gele' that gave her a beautiful look.

The lady admitted they were doing their makeup and checked herself in the mirror as the bride was expressing anger in their WhatsApp group.

While some people were complaining about not getting their hand fan, the bride asked about the whereabouts of the ladies.

The asoebi lady (@blissruky on TikTok) noted that the bride should continue with the wedding programme, adding that she would join during the reception.

Peeps react to the asoebi lady's action

Several social media users have reacted to the action of the asoebi ladies. Legit.ng has compiled some of the reactions below:

@_adelekedebbie:

"The bride isn’t even overrating, you don’t have any business being an aso-ebi lady to your friend if you won’t be prompt to give her moral support on her day."

@anike_alawo:

"Na from the wedding I go dey block all of them. Friendship done and dusted niyen."

@amina_minaah:

"What kind of friend are you ??? You still had to post it after messing up. Omoo ehn."

@tresbodorganics:

"Are you even sure they are happy you are getting married? They already planned to sabotage your day. She used your pain to do content. No remorse."

@jane_boughie:

"Life ma turn by turn. This isn’t funny e go reach your turn too."

@cindynokha:

"I detest lateness. This isn't even funny!"

