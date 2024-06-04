Mixed reactions have trailed an emerging video of an apprentice kneeling outside her workplace with her kid

The apprentice arrived at her workplace late and was reportedly told to kneel with her toddler as punishment

While some internet users threw their weight behind the boss' action, many others criticised the boss

A video of an apprentice kneeling at her workplace with her toddler has sent social media users into a frenzy.

The clip surfaced on X and claimed the boss punished the apprentice for coming late to work.

@dammiedammie35 shared a video on X of the lady kneeling. Wording on the clip read:

"She went to work late with her daughter.

"And her boss told her to kneel down with her daughter."

Many Nigerians condemned the boss' action, while some hailed it

Another boss had dealt with her employee differently for coming late to work.

Watch the video below:

Netizens criticise the apprentice's boss

@Dollar_Kerry said:

"I was taking my daughter for checkup one day, and I saw one saloon on the road, a girl was kneeling infront of it, under the hot morning sun, I was so disgusted and pissed, but I didn’t have enough energy to intervene as I was like 1 week postpartum.

"What kind of human Abuse is this??? After we will call the government wicked and stifling yet we’re no different when put in a place of power. ‍♀️"

@UGONNA_JAY said:

"These people that call themselves CEOs whenever they open a small store or smell small money, can go to any extent to punish their workers just to prove a thing. It’s more honourable to sack a worker/apprentice than subject her to this nonsense."

@symply_feesarh said:

"In this 2024 some boss still do this? Even in 2015 when I was with my boss, walai you can't ask me to kneel down sha."

@Movies_withO said:

"Must she do it this way?

"Considering the fact that she has a child at hand Is the punishment supposed to be this way?"

@badinflu3nc3_ said:

"Discipline is necessary. Next time she will come early."

Hairdresser punishes female apprentices in public

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a hairdresser had punished her female apprentices publicly.

In a video posted via her official account @hairbymammiefred on TikTok, she told them to leave the shop and kneel on the road.

The clip showed the young ladies in their work uniforms kneeling under the sun as punishment for being stubborn. Mixed reactions, however, trailed the video as some netizens kicked against her kind of training and tagged it old school.

Source: Legit.ng