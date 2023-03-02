A bougie nail tech from Johannesburg had people tripping on what she charges for a set of nails

TikTok user @thenailboxbysamantha is talented, but charging over N75,000 for nails is something

Netizens let the lady know that she is on a level they will never be able to afford in this lifetime

The cost of maintaining a well-groomed appearance will have you taking on a second job. A nail tech from Johannesburg charges over N75,000 for some of her bougie sets, and Mzansi people had to take a minute.

Women are expected to have their nails, hair, lashes, tans and everything done, but do some men know how much that costs to maintain?!

Johannesburg nail tech drops hefty prices on TikTok

TikTok user @thenailboxbysamantha is a talented nail tech from Johannesburg who clearly only services the wealthy. Sis dropped a video in which she showed off some of her impressive work along with what she charges for these showstoppers – it will have you choking on your spit!

Take a look:

Mzansi people gasp at the price of the nails, removing themselves from that level of lush

While some people could not understand how a set of nails cost more than their car repayments, others humbly admitted that this was not a post that was directed at them as there is no way they'd ever be able to afford a set of these.

Read some of the shocks:

@Bambi said:

“I am not the target market, and that's okay”

@Apple User677832997 said:

“That’s expensive you trying to buy a generator?”

@Clarissa said:

“Damn people spending my monthly salary on nails man, at least they're pretty nails ”

@zulu&zeh•fur said:

“Better be moisturising my hands with some Dior lotion or something. ”

@Ratomak said:

“Wait what???? Do the tips massage my fingertips while I'm sleeping?? ”

