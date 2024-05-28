Actress Tonto Dikeh has established her name as one of the fashionistas in the industry and she always delivers

Her styles are exquisite and she did it again as she wore a show-stopping outfit that exposed her bosoms

She radiated as she smiled for her photoshoot session and had her fans hailing her fabulous look

Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh loves to look good and she usually wears beautiful apparel.

Tonto Dikeh looks gorgeous in her outfits. Image credit: @tontolet

In her latest photoshoot session, she rocked a blouse that had her cleavage on display and a long matching skirt.

The hand of her blouse dropped on her arm and revealed her tattoos and glowing skin. She made a red hairstyle that was stylishly packed to show off her beautiful face.

Her luxurious silver necklace gave her a glamorous look and her makeup highlighted her beauty.

The mother of one is preparing for her birthday that comes up on June 9 and she took the opportunity to inform her fans and colleagues.

She got nice compliments for her gorgeous outfit which she posted on her Instagram page.

See the pictures in the slides below:

Fans and colleagues praise Tonto Dikeh

The role interpreter's colleagues and fans were on standby on her Instagram page to hype her beautiful look. See some of the reactions below:

@rechaelokonkwo:

"My T, you’re extremely pretty."

@ugezujugezu:

"My girl, my T."

@ucheelendu:

"Beautiful."

@gleeoflife:

"Hello, sweetness."

@queen_jennifer_ephraim:

"The beginning and end of beauty period."

@veeveerich:

"Effortlessly beautiful."

@adabiase:

"You're loved, sis."

@kazam_allen:

"Clear road for the birthday girl in about 15 days. This is fire."

@chila_ani:

"Imagine not loving this beauty, heart attack for you oo."

@esy_pretty:

"Beautiful, dazzling, flourish goddess."

@ruth.barde.7:

"Beautiful mama. Mine is June 6th."

