A lady has stirred mixed reactions after revealing her man ended their relationship because of her new piercing

Before the new piercing of contention she called medusa, the lady said she already had a septum and nose ring

She went on to release her last conversation with the man wherein he called it quits on their relationship

A lady got dumped over her facial piercing and took to Twitter to break the news.

In a now blown tweet, the lady with the handle @CandiDani19 shared her last chat with her erstwhile boyfriend named David showing how he called it quits on their relationship.

Sharing a picture of her face with the new piercing she called medusa, the lady stated that she already had a nose ring and septum before now.

She slammed her ex-boyfriend for finding fault in her new piercing. She wrote under her first tweet:

"Yet he can go and get all the tattoos he wants bc it’s his body&then him saying i can do what i want bc it’s my body. but then him dumping me bc he doesn’t like that i did that?him telling me he loves me&then the next day breaking up with me bc i got a piercing. that’s love?"

See her tweet below:

Social media reactions

@1bluntski said:

"Piercing looks dope shorty, go find you a man who respects the fact your body is your body and loves you for you, homeboy will realize what he's missin out on."

@bobtheknobslob said:

"David seems really nice. Since he's single now, can you please give me his phone number? I'll call him tonight, maybe like ten times. btw, I'm not a woman, I'm a gay man and I'm 40 and I'm drunk most of the day. my name is Bob Boy. send me his number."

@OnlineM13 said:

"I don’t know if it’s just me but would anyone else wanna hear his side of the story…. He’s being judged on an 8 word tweet and a screenshot. Don’t get me wrong honey I love ur piercing, u look great … I just wonder what he got say."

@HiroHamadaBTC said:

"Call me old fashioned, your piecing in my opinion ruines your stunning good looks. You are a very attractive lady already.

"You said he can do what he likes, did he put a tattoo on his top lip or face?"

