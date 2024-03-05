A fashion designer Makililo Nelson showed the stuff he was made of as he designed a shining silver robot dress

The outfit, which had a detachable shoe, was also made with hand gloves, and it looked breathtaking on the model who adorned it

Nelson said he and his team haven't been able to get over their amazing work as he displayed it for his fans

A fashion designer Makililo Nelson has created a robot dress that got many talking. The shining silver outfit was designed with shoes and hand gloves.

Fashion designer makes a stylish robot dress. Image credit: @manfredthierrymugler/Instagram

Source: Instagram

The stylist was in awe of his work and he acknowledged the effort of his team to bring this masterpiece to reality. According to him, the attire is worth millions of dollars and he would like to style it on a female Nigerian celebrity.

He asked his fans to suggest a name that they felt would adorn the outfit perfectly and there were various mentions in his comments section on Instagram.

Some people suggested a former Big Brother Naija housemate Beauty Tukura, while others mentioned a popular human-robot Jadrolita. Other names were also mentioned.

Nelson captured the video of the robot dress on his Instagram page:

"I and my team haven’t been able to get over this amazing masterpiece ever since. For the love I have for this, I’d like you all to mention all the hottest female celebrities/clients in Nigeria that you believe would rock this perfectly. Any name with the highest tags might get a free slot to be styled in the recreation of this multi-million-dollar masterpiece. You know when it comes to recreation @styledbymaklinscout never misses! Are you ready?"

Check out the video of the silver robot dress below:

Celebs tagged to wear the robot dress

Some fans have tagged the celebs they desire to wear the robot dress. Check out some of the names below:

Human-robot Jadrolita shares history behind her act

Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian lady, Jadrolita, had revealed that abroad-based model, Pinkydoll, was her mentor and the reason she became a human AI.

According to the young lady, acting like a human AI wasn't hard for her because she already had the attributes.

She disclosed that while growing up, people who saw her always stated she behaved like a cartoon.

