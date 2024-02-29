Singer Davido showed off his Puma outfit as he gave his fans a piece of fashion advice, stating that they should always keep it fly

He also said that the only thing that can make him wear a skirt or a kilt is if he is given half a million dollars

When asked about the price of his Puma attire, he said he doesn't know its worth because he is signed to the brand and it was given to him for free

Popular Nigerian afrobeats singer David Adeleke, aka Davido, looked dapper as he showed off his Puma designer outfit in a chat with @mysteryfashionista on Instagram.

Davido gives fashion advice on his designer wear. Image credit: @davido/Instagram

Source: Instagram

The 'Feel' crooner also advised his fans that they should always keep it fly when it comes to fashion. It is now a trend for some men to be seen wearing skirts. When asked if he can ever be in a skirt, he said that can only be possible if he is given $500m (N815m).

The singer also noted that he doesn't know the price of his Puma designer wear because he is signed to the brand and they gave it to him with him paying for it.

Check out Davido's outfit and his chat in the video on Instagram.

Fans hail Davido

Some fans of the singer praised him in the comments section where he showed off his attire. See some of the comments below:

@hig.hrex:

"OBO 001 Africa."

@bellezaleemah:

"Love you David."

Clip shows making of Davido's outfit

Legit.ng earlier reported that popular fashion designer Veekee James is known for her creative styles and the fact that her works do not come cheap.

Among her clients are notable celebrities who have adorned her work proudly and also spoke about her attention to details.

Her latest client is popular singer Davido who wore her design for his new music video, 'Na Money'.

Fans display cost of Davido's wife outfit

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported that Chioma Rowland, wife of Afrobeat superstar Davido, made her first public appearance since giving birth to her twins.

Clips of Chef Chi at her husband's "Are We African Yet" (AWAY) concert in Atlanta, USA, broke the internet as it trended online for days.

One of the highlights of the viral clips was the outfit Chioma had on at her hubby's concert.

