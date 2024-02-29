A lady shows her love for pink as she dresses up in pink and has her house painted in the same colour including its ceiling

Her household items including the fridge, air conditioner, pot, spoons, plates, and even the food have pink in them

Some social media users were not pleased with her actions and they felt she was obsessed with the colour and needed to check herself

A lady displayed her love for pink by painting her house with the colour, and and also adorning clothes only in pink.

Lady shows off her items in pink, including her food. Image credit: @sabiradio/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Her household items were not left out as she has her pot, spoons, plates, and fridge, among other items in the colour. Up to the food she eats, she has pink in it.

In a video, she was seen frying some eggs and she added pink to it. This made some people opine that she was overdoing it. Perhaps, she needed some mental evaluation.

She was also likened to popular Nigerian disc jockey Florence Otedola, aka DJ Cuppy, who loves pink a lot.

Check out the video of the lady on pink outfit and her pink items below:

Lady's love for pink causes uproar online

Several netizens have reacted to the lady's obsession for pink. Check out some of their comments below:

@rhemiie_;

"Shey wahala no come too much bayi."

@mr_ebiti:

"Even DJ Cuppy will be shocked seeing this video."

@abbie__okey_:

"Dj Cuppy was found shaking. lol. I mean no disrespect."

@1st_q.u.e.e.n:

"It’s giving rubbish."

@ifeoma_annie:

"It’s giving madness."

@inioluwaolarinde:

"It’s giving nonsense."

@monalisa_amoakohemaa:

"Original Barbie is even taking notes."

@debbytwist:

"Dj Cuppy dey learn na."

@bellaigoche:

"This one na evil obsession."

@gbemmy_o:

"I hope her urine is pink."

@aotlekan:

"If Cuppy is the first name that came to your mind, say cheeesee."

@the_chickloset:

"It’s giving early stages of madness because that’s a lot of chemical."

