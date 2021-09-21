Makeup has been around for the longest time but it has only picked up in recent years as many people have become more invested.

These days, hundreds of thousands of naira go into wearing the perfect makeup as this is one of the surest ways to take your look from 0 to 100.

Makeup fees vary, depending on the artist, as one can get a good makeup job for as low as N5,000 and as high as over N100k.

However, while makeup styles vary, not every makeup artist is as talented as they present themselves to be.

Just recently, a video of a horribly done makeup job surfaced on the internet, and it is sending people off.

In the video shared on Instagram by @9jamakeupartists, a lady is seen flaunting the makeup which consists of heavy foundation several shades too light for her skin tone.

Not only are the lashes out of place, but the makeup around her eyes was also pretty loud, and her edges, well, that is a whole different conversation.

Watch the video below:

Reactions

The video which has since gone viral sparked hilarious reactions from social media users.

Check out the comments below:

"Seriously that artist need to go to jail."

nymatlah_signature:

" the hair sef is top-notch."

saladalyn:

"If I know someone who does it cheaper was a person."

achomamanda:

"Clean beat."

feris_clothing_empire:

"Me love the makeup ooo."

egbum:

"Ojuju calabar."

krugirltee:

"This is a joke right?"

fiyahflamefebruary:

"Sis.... for fvcking what????"

iam_modupeoluwa154:

"Hope say the foundation still remain n eye shadow."

shola_aziti:

"It’s the brow and eye work for me."

itzz_mandie:

"Okpo yeye, it’s the edge control fr me."

