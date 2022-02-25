Budding Nigerian female rapper, Cherry Entafield, has stirred massive reactions with her recent post on social media

Cherry referred to herself as a god who is a genius and urged other geniuses to figure out where their power is

The rapper's comment about herself has got most Nigerians talking, some of them feel they are gods as well

A fast-rising female rapper, Cherry Entafield, got a lot of people confused following a post she made on Twitter.

Cherry sang the praises of herself and spoke about her uniqueness in the self-glorifying tweet.

Cherry Entafield says she's a god. Credit: @cherryentafield

Source: Instagram

She referred to herself as a god who is also a genius at what she does.

The rapper also stated that everyone is born to be genius but needed to figure it out. According to her:

"I am a god, I am a genius, we are all born Geniuses, you just have to figure out where your power shines."

Nigerians react differently to Cherry's message

Social media users in Nigeria had different things to say about Cherry's tweet referring to herself as a god.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Hdsworld:

"Its appropriate to do so..I am a god too."

Sirsaliusat:

"Psalm 82 vs 6: I said, You are gods, And all of you are children of the Most High."

Micheal___x:

"Who be this one."

Iammcmorris:

"I once called myself a god too when I had small money but now I have realize am manmade."

Ayomidecollections_backup:

"It's a small letter g. You people should rest abeg."

Stevobj:

"She said "god" and not "GOD", Thank God say we go school small."

Where was God living before he created heaven and earth?

Legit.ng previously reported that singer, Ben Krezt raised a debate on social media, asking an interesting question about God and creation.

The music star took to his Instagram story to wonder aloud about where God lived before he created heaven and earth.

Ben also asked if God resides in heaven. He quoted a bible verse about how God made heaven and earth in the beginning.

His question ignited massive reactions online.

Source: Legit.ng