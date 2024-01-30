Guests at a wedding have gotten netizens confused after they were seen in a video adorning black outfits

They all looked calm as they stood with their phones snapping some pictures and capturing videos on the memorable occasion

Some people were wondering if they were mourning anyone as the colour of their outfits looked inappropriate for a joyful ceremony

The black attire most guests wore at a wedding ceremony has gotten netizens talking after the video trended online.

Some wedding guests adorn black outfits at wedding ceremony, gather attention online. Image credit: @datswasup/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Some people were seen holding their phones to capture moments from the occasion as the bride and the groom took their pre-nuptial vows.

The bride wore a white flowing wedding dress while the groom wore a white suit in the video. However, many of the guests adorned black outfits which caused mixed reactions online.

Check out the outfits of the wedding guests in the video below:

Netizens react to the guests' outfits

Several social media users have reacted to the attires of the wedding guests. See some of them below:

@ogb_recent_:

"Na skit?"

@fashiontheology:

"Of course that one aunty wore white."

@asma_ashimi:

"It looks like a funeral."

@rati_munemo:

"Black!!! Is this a funeral? This does not look life giving."

@lord_lisaa:

"Will I die after saying I do?"

@omololad____:

"Are they mourning? Why black though?"

@chef_oge:

"It's only in Nigeria black is forbidden for weddings. You can already see the funeral comments. This is classy, love it!"

@ichadorothy:

"Looks really classy, but the Nigerian in me will not allow my wedding colour be black."

@ojonugwa___:

"More like how you dress to a funeral."

@manal_rana_09_:

"I don't understand the thing about not wearing white I mean the bride will look like a bride no matter what anyone wears."

@kil.megod:

"Everyone looks like they are about to carry your coffin

@bestie_chillex:

"Bro...why are some of them wearing white? If that was my wedding I'd have them escorted out cause ain't no way someone should disrespect you like that on your wedding day."

@ananya_.gaddam:

"No one looks like they want to be there."

