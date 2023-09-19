The recently held Burberry fashion show in London has caused a buzz on Nigerian social media spaces

A number of top Nigerian celebrities from different were spotted at the event in photos and videos that went viral

A number of social media users reacted to seeing their faves rocking designer outfits at the prestigious event

The Nigerian social media space has now been taken over by photos and videos from the recently held Burberry fashion show in London.

The occasion was graced by a lot of celebrities and important personalities from all over the world including Nigeria.

Wizkid, Burna Boy, other Nigerian stars attend Burberry fashion show in London. Photos: @wizkidnews, @unknownt, @burnaboygram

Source: Instagram

Some top Nigerian stars were seen arriving at the occasion while looking their best in Burberry designs. Music stars such as Tems, Wizkid and Burna Boy were in attendance. British Nigerian football stars, Bukayo Saka and Eberechi Eze were also in attendance.

A number of guests at the event were seen rocking Burberry’s signature tartan-check pattern in different colours. Wizkid looked cool in his green outfit paired with a simple black cap. See photos below:

See a video of Wizkid with footballer Bukayo Saka at the Burberry event below:

See more photos of Bukayo Saka with rapper Unknown T below:

Burna Boy also linked up with Wizkid at the fashion event. He rocked a black and white check-pattern Burberry outfit. He was also in attendance with his mother and sisters. See below:

See a video of numerous stars arriving at the event including Tems, Gabrielle Union, Skepta, Saint JHN and more:

Reactions as Nigerian celebrities storm Burberry fashion show in London

The photos and videos of the top Nigerian stars who attended the Burberry fashion show in London got many netizens sharing interesting comments.

Read some of their reactions below:

big_daddyyoo1:

“Big wiz came with 2 bodyguards.”

lawo_legit:

“See my Big Wiz. Always representing. Odogwu sef truly na odogwu. See drip nah. God when? .”

de_virginboy:

“Happy to see the biggest bird back online .”

Kkalinago:

“Imagine if we got behind our own brands.........”

joynafeesah:

“It’s like everyone is wearing aso ebi.”

illamadi.tv':

“So you saw Black Excellence.”

dia_graph101:

“London is Nigeria .”

omarnartey:

“Most of them don't know how to get out of cars lool.”

iam_azaria:

“Saka always looks so vulnerable and sweet.”

iam_koad:

“It’s a Nigerian fashion show .”

phumero:

“Team Nigeria .”

Burna Boy rocks designer outfit at British Fashion Awards

In other fashion-related news, Legit.ng earlier reported that the British Fashion Awards show took place on Monday night, December 5, and Burna Boy was in attendance.

It was an event that brought supermodels, fashion designers and celebrity muses together to recognise excellence in the fashion industry. It saw several international stars in attendance, including the Grammy winner.

Burna Boy wore a Burberry crystal EKD grain de Poudre wool Harrington bomber jacket selling for N1.8 million ($4,190), which he paired with embellished trousers retailing for N643,0000 ( £1,190).

Source: Legit.ng