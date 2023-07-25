A video of a bride looking gorgeous for her civil union ceremony has gone viral on social media

In the video, the blushing bride opts for a daring look, sporting a sleek coat over a mini dress and some white-framed sunnies

The video which is currently trending on social media has left many fashion lovers buzzing with excitement

The world of social media recently went abuzz with excitement as a stunning video of a bride during her civil union ceremony took the internet by storm.

Radiating confidence and elegance, the blushing bride's daring fashion choice has captivated the hearts of fashion enthusiasts worldwide.

In the video posted, the bride identified as Temilade effortlessly rocks a sleek coat draped over a chic mini dress, accentuating her style with fashionable white-framed sunglasses.

Social media users react to video of bride's civil union look

As the video continues to trend, this bride's fearless and unique approach to her wedding day look has garnered widespread admiration, setting new trends and inspiring brides-to-be around the globe.

Check out some comments below:

abigirlsfashion:

"She ate the look and left no crumbs!!!!"

imma_ojeh:

"I love this look, she ate."

nimera_beauty:

"Love it!!!"'

mm_eventss:

Absolutely love it."

euphoriaagencyco:

"She means business."

susanaudu1:

"Nice one here Something simple elegant and easy tired of seeing all these ball gown wedding dresses."

ijay_elizabeth:

"This is so beautiful and classy."

