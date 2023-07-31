Beauty and fashion influencer, Enioluwa recently took to his Instagram page to share some new photos

In the photos, Enioluwa is seen posing with his bestie, Priscilla Ojo; both of them rocking stylish black ensembles

Fans who saw the photos have taken to the comment section to gush over the stylish looks of the duo

Fashion influencers Enioluwa and Priscilla Ojo are out here serving bestie goals, and we are totally here for it!

The duo, who are currently in South Africa, posed for some street photography, The Crocs ambassador and beauty influencer were dressed in black.

The best friends slayed in all-black ensembles Credit: @enioluwaofficial

Source: Instagram

In the photos, the fashionable duo both rocked fedora hats with matching fur coats, dark sunnies and boots.

Check out the photos below:

Social media users compliment Priscilla and Eni's photos

i_am_phoebeee:

"So beautiful..I stan this friendship."

unusual_derin:

"BLACK over other Colours!!!"

iamnkechinna:

"The way it’s giving pre-wedding photoshoot vibes ehnnnnn!! I looove."

nrindioma:

"For the last time who wants to be my bestie?? I have black boots."

luismunana:

"You can never go wrong in black."

_nono_of_lagos:

"Angeline Jolie and Brad Pitt no do reach like this."

_benardsamuel:

"It’s giving luscious and cookie."

glambyvivaa:

"This is giving couple goals."

iyaboojofespris:

"Bestie goals."

sandypreneur:

"All slides are giving Vogue cover."

