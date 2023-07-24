A video showing how a young man turned his white socks into designer pieces has gone viral on social media

In the video, the man is seen emblazoning the Nike signature logo on white socks using a phone screen

The video, which has since gone viral, has sparked mixed reactions among social media users

If you're big on designer pieces, but your bank account does not agree, one man has shown how you can 'fake it till you make it'.

The video showed how he marked the socks Credit: @lessiswore

Source: Instagram

In a video shared by @lessiswore, the man is seen colouring the popular Nike signature logo onto white socks using a marker and a picture of the mark displayed on a phone screen.

Check out the viral video below:

Social media users react to video of man rocking fake Nike socks

The video, which has since gone viral, has sparked mixed reactions online.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Check out the video below:

artrkh:

"Nothing better then clean white socks without Branding!"

averykcannon:

"A win is a win."

akiimfe:

"He has Jordans but can’t afford socks?"

laurajlithgow:

"Y’all saying he can’t afford it but maybe he just didn’t feel like paying $20 (N15,000) for socks."

ralluxia:

"He couldn’t afford nike sox but Supreme hoodie."

quinnocado:

"Too bad one of them is backwards."

bbbvgghhhkjm:

"Since when Nike shoes require Nike socks."

Video of lady rocking fake Dior shoes with name wrongly spelt goes viral

Nigerians have been cracking up after a video of some interesting sneakers popped up on social media.

In the video shared on TikTok by @og_confy, a pair of feet presumably belonging to a female are zoomed in to reveal the sneakers with the name 'Deaor'.

The name, which sounds like Dior, has led many netizens to believe that was an attempt at a fake version of the luxury brand's footwear design.

Video of 2-in-1 shoes go viral, netizens amused by unique design

In recent years, sneaker culture has exploded, with enthusiasts and collectors constantly on the lookout for the latest and greatest kicks.

However, a new type of sneaker has gone viral online - the sneaker-work shoe hybrid.

These shoes, which appeared to be designed to be both stylish and functional for those who work on their feet all day, have garnered attention for their unique design and practicality.

Source: Legit.ng