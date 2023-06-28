One lady's hairstyle has left many internet users with questions about the nature of her style

In a video posted by @asoebiladies, the lady is seen sitting while a camera captures the newly done style

Several internet users who saw the video have taken to the comment section to react

A video capturing a lady's newly done hairstyle left many people amused over the nature of the look.

Photos of the hairstyle Credit: @asoebiladies

While lace frontals are currently trending on the fashion scene, there are some looks that leave fashionistas scratching their heads.

In the video posted by @asoebiladies, a young lady is seen sporting a unique frontal hairstyle which pours into a high bun adorned with a silver hairpiece.

Watch the video below:

Social media users react to video of lady's hairstyle

The video which has gone viral, left many social media users amused.

Check out some comments below:

phredah:

"Ohhh wow its frontalling."

bekuteofficial:

"It’s not frontaling like other frontals."

sweet_blexxn:

"Wetin be this."

afrolegance:

"Is the ancestral hair for me."

mz_castlequeen:

"The hair is giving."

stitchesbyfavoryt:

"Lord hv mercy."

