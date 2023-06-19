Another lady fell victim to the popular ‘what I ordered versus what I got’ trend

In a video circulating the internet, a photo of the maternity dress she wanted is seen followed by what she got

The unflattering dress on her has left many internet users cracking up with laughter

One pregnant lady was left disappointed after ordering a gorgeous dress presumably online.

The look as seen on the model in the video featured flared lace hands and a plunging neckline with a mermaid flounce and enough allowance for a baby bump.

Lady ordered form-fitting silk dress Credit: @debbieshar (TikTok), LaylaBird

Source: Getty Images

However, what the lady got was far less stylish and unflattering to her.

Not only was it ill-fitted, but the dress she got also came with a different neckline design and may not have been cut for her body size.

Check out the video below:

Social media users share thoughts on pregnant lady's dress order

mivanni_:

"She got the style, she didn’t just measure your tummy well. Maybe her baby pump grew after the tailor measured her, same happened to me when I was pregnant."

mercy_alexo:

"This is what happens when a lot of women will just stay and be imagining they have the body of cardi instead of them to look in the mirror they'll be listening to friends and families that will be telling them you're beautiful the way you are. I quit tailoring cos of customers like this."

abiola.deb:

"I don’t think it’s the tailor that’s the problem here unless the tailor was the one that impregnated you."

able_abby:

"For a bump that big, it's always better to use stretchy fabrics that can accommodate the belly and still maintain the style. Pele oo."

__feygo:

"But your shape is different from the original nah,it’s same thing,you just need to adjust your shape,the first pics isn’t preggy na."

_boyega:

"Is she really blaming the tailor??"

What I ordered: Man ends up with funny-looking jacket after paying for knitwear

Men are not left out when it comes to online shopping disasters.

One Twitter user left netizens cracking up with laughter after he posted his experience with online orders.

Identified as @BeyondTY on the platform, he stated that he had wanted a green cutout jacket which looked like knitwear. However, what he got was quite different.

Source: Legit.ng