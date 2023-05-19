A lady ended up as a part of a compilation of unbelievable sightings for the interesting hairstyle she rocked

The TikTok shows the mother at a public mall with her hair done in the most dramatic way possible

Netizens were left amused over the bizarre TikTok of the woman who was holding her mini-me sporting a similar hairstyle

A video of one lady's hairstyle was a hit on TikTok, and for obvious reasons too.

The TikTok shows the woman walking with her daughter in the same hairstyle, both rocking the same hairstyle- floor-length braided ponytails.

A woman's braid was so long it swept across the flu in a video. Image: @babyboogyman

Source: UGC

Several internet users were amused by the clip, which had thousands of likes, with some people cracking jokes about the video.

Watch the video:

Mzansi have jokes about woman's floor-length braid

Many expressed how amazed they were by the braided ponytail.

Read what people had to say.

loxman commented:

"Le phondo is literally cleaning the country more than the government."

AMORZEE commented:

"Ok....what did the baby do?"

user2341753184245

"It's Rapunzel for me"

Nick pick commented:

"Welcome to South Africa "

user2549705313807 commented:

" Yooh the braid though."

Source: Briefly.co.za