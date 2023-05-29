A stunning couple captivated netizens with their traditional wedding ensembles, as they commemorated their 10th anniversary in style

Social media users shower the couple with compliments, with many curious about how their outfits still fit perfectly after a decade

In other wedding fashion stories, videos from a pastor's daughter's wedding caused a buzz online over the short length of her wedding dress

In a heartwarming display of love and style, a beautiful couple recently turned heads as they donned traditional wedding ensembles to celebrate their remarkable 10th anniversary.

Photos of the couple Credit: @meetimma

Source: Instagram

Setting the internet abuzz, their exquisite attire not only evoked nostalgia but also left netizens wondering how these olive green and cream outfits managed to fit flawlessly after all these years.

In the photos shared, the bride identified as @meetimma, sported a blouse with ruffle sleeves and a sweetheart neckline.

Her husband, on the other hand, wore cream lace two-piece. The lovebirds both donned coral jewelry. Although the gele and neckpiece was different from the one she used ten years ago, the lady certainly nailed the look.

Sharing the photos, she captioned:

"It’s called growth watered with God’s Grace."

Netizens react as couple re-wear traditional wedding outfits for 10th anniversary

As compliments flooded in from every corner of social media, the couple's timeless elegance and enduring bond became the talk of many netizens.

hairess_gallery:

"My own is , how does it still fit?"

chim.a.maka:

"It’s how timeless her outfit still looks after 10 years."

reminic_luxury_hair:

"Not possible for those of us who moved from size 10/12 to 16/18."

dheee_events:

"Just one year after and all my outfits do not size me anymore."

dheee_events:

tiffany_yemi:

"My mother in-laws wedding Damask is still as good as new after 38years of marriage."

swissyelsie:

"I still have mine own, only converted my buba and wrapper lace to gown, my aso-oke is still being used."

desiraycole1384:

"Offcourse it's possible! I still have my traditional wedding attire after 24years. We rewore them for our 20th anniversary celebrations."

victoria_ekosanmi:

"Wow! Timeless."

fabricsbylolu:

"Still fit in after ten years wooooow. 2 years after marriage some can’t even fit."

yommexjewelry:

"They were very sure they would go a long way!"

Wedding fashion: Pastor's daring daughter walks down the aisle in mini dress

A video capturing a Nigerian bride, Jackie, confidently striding down the aisle in a mini-dress wedding ensemble, while being lovingly supported by her parents, has taken the internet by storm.

The video quickly went viral, garnering widespread attention and sparking intense discussions among netizens, especially as the bride's father is a man of God.

Identified as Canon Yemi Adedeji, the proud dad shared footage from the special day, and expressed joy in his captions. The bride's unconventional choice to wear a mini dress instead of a traditional wedding gown challenged societal norms and sparked mixed reactions.

