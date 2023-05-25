Twitter users recently shared their thoughts about style icons, Richard Mofe-Damijo and Steve Harvey

While some opined that RMD has a better sense of style, the majority of netizens who reacted to the post chose Harvey

In other news, Legit.ng highlighted six memorable times RMD pulled off some interesting swaggy looks

The entertainment industry in the US boasts of many fashionable silver foxes, including media personality and actor, Steve Harvey.

Photos of RMD and Steve Harvey Credit: @mofedamijo, @iamsteveharveytv

Source: Instagram

In Nigeria's entertainment sphere, veteran Nollywood actor, Richard Mofe-Damijo, better known as RMD, sits high on the list.

Twitter user, @Thecr8torYellow, recently shared a post, asking netizens which of the two aforementioned stars had a better sense of style.

See the tweet below:

The tweet, which went viral with over 2,000 likes, had several netizens sharing their thoughts.

RMD X Steve Harvey: Netizens decide the better style icon

A majority of those who commented chose Harvey as the star with a better sense of style, with some even opining that the media personality inspired RMD's fashion choices.

Check out some comments below:

@mister_ade5:

"Steve Harvey no be anybody mate."

@amjustacommoner:

"Steve is the boss of 50s men."

@bekahdhaniels:

"So RMD has this effortless and not doing too much vibe that I like.. anyways I've not seen much of Steve sha."

@alfred_cruize:

"Steve Harvey is not his mate."

@bigie21:

"Stop disrespecting Steve Harvey like that pls."

@OgidiOma:

"Total respect to Mr. RMD but Steve Harvey is the boss of fashion, stylish to the core!"

@Jerry_Apro:

"E sure me die say RMD dey get inspiration from Steve Harvey."

@Diego_tse:

"Na lie, y’all capping fr fr. Mofe is goated I like how he gives us the local attires on sandals, slippers etc. That’s one fine African man with a taste of African culture & fashion. You think fashion is all about wearing Mafian suites & ties?"

@franciscaezenn1::

"Steve Harvey is their Papa......no one comes close "

@Doc_Dizzi:

"Richard ofc. RMD is a legend when it comes to style."

Age is just a number: 6 times Nollywood actor RMD pulled off swaggy looks

When it comes to style, age is just a number, and nobody proves this better than Nollywood veteran actor Richard Mofe Damijo, popularly known as RMD.

The actor has consistently showcased his impeccable fashion sense over the years, whether he's rocking a sharp suit or a casual outfit.

RMD's style has evolved over time, but one thing remains constant: he always manages to pull off a swaggy look effortlessly.

In this article, we shine the spotlight on six of RMD's coolest swaggy looks that prove that age is no barrier to looking stylish and timeless.

Source: Legit.ng