Big Brother Naija reality TV star, Nini Singh turned a year older on Tuesday, May 16

The biracial beauty took to her Instagram page to share some photos from her birthday shoot

A while ago, Maria also took to social media to celebrate her new age with beautiful photos

Nini Singh has cause to celebrate as she recently clocked a year older on Tuesday May 16.

As is the case with many celebrities, the beautiful Big Brother Naija star took to her Instagram page to share photos from her birthday shoot.

In the photos, the gorgeous biracial star posed in a stunning yellow dress with a white upper top and a short tie covered in studs.

For her face, she went for a soft glam look, sporting a wavy hairstyle worn in a low bun.

Recall in March, photos and a video of ex-Shine Ya Eyes housemates, Saga and Nini, flooded the internet community.

The viral video captured the moment Saga led his woman into a beautifully decorated room and proceeded to go on his knees and pop the big question.

Nini who appeared completely shaken had to take a moment to gather herself before paying attention to her man. From indications, the two were joined by just a friend or two for the special moment.

