TikTok user, Selima, has taken to social media to share a video showing all the dresses her tailor replicated for her

The video sees her modelling each dress and showing the original designs she wanted, as well as the price for each look

The video which has since gone viral on social media had many netizens applauding the tailor for a job well done

While stories of tailors disappointing people abound on the internet, there are some tailors putting smiles on the faces of their clients.

One lady shared a video showing the outfits her tailor made for her and it has wowed many people.

Photos of some dresses made Credit: @seleema

Source: TikTok

Identified as Selima, she can be seen in the video modelling each outfit and sharing photos of inspiration.

While sharing the cost of each replication, she pointed out what she loved and did not like about each one.

Check out the video below:

Social media users react to video of lady showing off her replicated dresses

laviva_mandi:

"Share the details of the tailor na!!! Don’t be stingy!! she tried for those prices attached! I’m interested."

ndidi_amakaa:

"The tailor did well! So why other vendors go come de charge higher 33k500 for sun dresses."

neribrows:

"She over try I see her getting better in the areas she needs to upgrade more... upgrade in any line of skill you are in us key..."

feddy_aura:

"Just a few adjustments... And what are these prices?? Drop her handle abeg."

qimbaya_atelier:

"Thanks for praising Nigerian tailors jare! Most pole only upload d worse. Shout out to all Nigerian designers trying to get better day by day."

mamita_berry:

"Abeg where your tailor dey? You see that first dress, I totally love the length and style."

essentialsandwearables:

"The tailor price go soon increase as e don enter IG. Abeg drop the tailor handle biko."

knidbox.ng:

"Give the tailor her flowers."

Source: Legit.ng