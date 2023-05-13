A Nigerian lady based abroad has continued to amuse netizens with her disappointing experience with a tailor

Recall earlier, Legit.ng reported on how she had shared a video showing they poorly-sewn dress her tailor delivered to her

In a new video, she shares with online viewers a second dress badly recreated by the same tailor

Barely a few days after going viral on social media for sharing a video of what her tailor delivered to her, an abroad-based woman has dropped a new video featuring yet another botched dress.

In the video, the woman identified on TikTok as Sister Osas is seen, this time, in a yellow dress, which sits on her like it was made for someone with a different body shape and size.

Also spotted in the video is a photo of the original designer Osas had wanted.

The green look featured a corset bodice with dramatic off-shoulder sleeves. However, what she got appeared unflattering and poorly recreated.

Check out the video below:

Netizens react to video of lady's dress recreation

pennymo_09:

"This her tailor really did her dirty abi na skit? Cause this is the second dress she’s complaining about that I have seen o."

asoebibella:

"Sister Osas is going through it with her tailor."

sarah_mopretty:

"Sorrows sorrows prayers."

lysah_girl:

"Some tailors should fear God oooo. If you can’t do what the customer is requesting TELL THEM. Better still, advise on a style you can do that is similar."

1hundredper_scent:

" This woman should just give up on that tailor."

jessellafashionstore:

"Chai! Dat is y I dey jejely go find correct already made dress, I go just pay myself and pik one from my fashion store to avoid stories that touch."

miniekut:

"Abegi,na you know the tailors wey you Dey give your cloth Oo cos,this tailor is definitely a lo don tailor or those that ran away from work after 3months, no good designer will make this."

abbeytoyab:

"Make she drop her tailor IG handle, make we jejely avoid her."

foodand_lifestyle_:

"But tbh some tailors needs to do better stop spoiling ppl’s clothes if you can sew the style let the owner know it’s unfair!"

