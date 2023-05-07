A mother with a daughter who does not have full hair has lamented about the situation in a funny video

The woman wondered how a hairdresser like her would have a kid whose hair can not be styled like other kids

Many who saw the woman wrapper attachments around the kid's head in a funny attempt to make her wear a style found it funny

A Nigerian hairdresser, @cyndy_pek, has made a funny video complaining about her kid not having full hair despite the fact that she had not been given a haircut since birth.

The woman wondered why a hairdresser's daughter would not have hair. The lady jokingly said that the situation should not be hers since she had plaited many kids' hair.

The woman tried to make an imaginary hairstyle for the kid. Photo source: @cyndy_pek

Source: TikTok

Kid with scanty hair

As a way to deal with the situation, the woman took some attachments and wrapped them around her kid's head. She plaited an imaginary hairstyle for her.

Many people who watched the video told the woman to leave the kid alone as she is beautiful the way she is.

Watch the video below:

As of the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 6000 comments with more than 100,000 likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

user5974128108797 said:

"Dis girl don mad before."

Bettybillion1020 said:

"She nor need your wahala."

Abigail_eyo said:

"Na all dos children wey dey cry wen you d make dia hair swear for you."

Oluwatoyin Adejoke said:

"It’s normal jo… leave the girl alone."

user8847857746391 said:

"She is sooo beautiful. I beg leave her alone."

Joicegift said:

"Kkkk lol why doing this to the kid."

Zawey Zawe said:

"She is special..that's why papa God no wan ur stress for her Marta."

GaizerTemmy said:

"Please I can’t laugh o."

wealth said:

"With all you did to her she still smiled awwwn children are the best."

Source: Legit.ng