Bottega Veneta has launched a leather handbag designed to look just like the classic brown paper bag

According to reports, the smaller size is retailing for N782,799 ($1,700) and N1.1 million ($2,500) for the larger size

Internet users have taken to social media to share their thoughts on the nature of the design

If you would love to own a paper shopping bag that lasts longer, and are willing to part with hundreds of thousands in naira then Bottega Veneta has something new for you!

The Italian luxury fashion house recently released a new bag design that looks exactly like the classic brown paper bag, and it has got people talking.

Photos of a model with shopping bags, and Bottega's latest design. Credit: Jackyenjoyphotography, @edwardjohnsebastian (Instagram)

Source: Getty Images

According to Robb Report, they’re described as being made from “paper-like leather” and are lined with suede, with a 4.7″ drop handle also designed to look like the stringy paper handles attached to brown paper bags.

A trip to the brand's website shows that the smaller size is retailing for N782,799 ($1,700) and N1.1 million ($2,500) for the larger size.

The bag was designed by the brand's creative director, Matthieu Blazy, and has got the internet buzzing.

Check out the photos below:

Social media users share thoughts on Bottega's new bag design

@qweed:

"I dig it, but not at that price. This is like something MSCHF would put out."

@day_dynasty:

"This is actually beautiful."

@theemmanuelashe:

"Sorry, what?"

@MinaIsMineUK:

"Visually - impressive. Not a huge fan of those handles though."

@ladidaix:

"I know they were cackling in the boardroom."

@mypandashallfly:

"Litmus test."

@Dandelion900:

"Madness lol."

@krashcapital:

"Actually aesthetic."

@julianamwendwa2:

"Quiet opulence So ridiculous."

