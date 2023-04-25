Social media influencer is trending on TikTok after showcasing what a classy woman looks like

Jessieca Alford is known for teaching women how to thrive in their environment by becoming the best versions of themselves

The beautiful woman also loves celebrating black women in their respective industries by showcasing them on her platforms

Social media influencer trends for the right reasons. Images: Instagram/Jessieca Alford

US influencer Jessieca Alford knows how to attract attention. The beautiful woman posted a video where she made the street her runway. The post has gained seven million views and over a million likes in a few days.

Social media influencer trends for confidence

The young lady is seen strutting her runway walk on the streets with a 1950s look. Alford wore a white body-fitted dress that was fit for royalty. She accompanied it with an elegant white hat and high heel shoes. The influencer looked flawless, and people's reactions were evident.

The beauty captioned her video:

"Let's bring this style back."

Peeps applaud influencer for timeless look

People worldwide have weighed in, and so many loved the sophisticated look that the young lady rocked. The effortless outfit was seen as a major crowd-pleaser, and people wanted to know where she got her outfit from.

Here are some of the comments:

@grateful said:

"Why are some of them hating so hard? I would tell her she looks beautiful."

@Beverly Adaeze commented:

"You look amazing."

@JuicyBodyGoddess

"I would have chased you down to tell you how gorgeous you look."

@EricaDeniseWright said:

"This is a look. People don’t understand the courage it takes to create this content. In public."

@Yma Philo | Visual Storyteller commented:

"It's the style, but also, sis, that glows is something else."

@Samminu said:

"Lady Jess! Yes, ma’am, the reactions are priceless. She's a gem."

