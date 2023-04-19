Adire textile fashion is all the rage these days, and it's not hard to see why. The bold, colourful prints and intricate designs make for stunning wardrobe pieces that are both eye-catching and unique.

Adire is a type of fabric that is dyed using a resist dyeing technique, resulting in intricate and vibrant patterns. This originated in Nigeria, where it has been a part of the country's fashion and culture for centuries.

Some adire styles to rock. Credit: @chiomagoodhair, @veekee_james, @lindaosifo

Source: Instagram

In recent years, Adire has gained popularity around the world, with fashion designers and enthusiasts incorporating vibrant prints into their designs.

In this listicle, we've compiled seven ways to rock Adire textile fashion and look fabulous in this trending print.

Adire look 1

Here, Chioma Goodhair rocks a stylish mixed print Adire attire.

The lovely maxi gown features a fitted blue top and a yellow flounce attached. The look spells elegance!

Adire look 2

Here, Veekee James takes a twist on the Adire bubu dress and opts for something more daring.

In this video, she dons a beautiful mini dress with mustard yellow cuffs and neckline.

Adire look 3

Fashion entrepreneur, Diiadem, recently posted photos looking classy in a mixed print Adire ensemble.

The blue and red look featured a maxi dress with pleated sleeves and neckline, which she paired with a matching headwrap.

Adire look 4

Blogger Rhonkefella is another fashionista to draw inspiration from.

Here, she sports a classic Adire print in purple, styling it in a ball-sleeve highlow ankara maxi dress with a cinched waistline.

Adire look 5

Veekee James continues to wow fashion lovers both as a designer and fashionista!

Here, she rocks a mixed print look featuring a dashiki over a pair of fitted pants.

Adire look 6

Nollywood actress, Linda Osifo, is big on Afrocentric fashion, and she never fails to slay in these pieces.

Here, she layers a green Adire peplum top over a white bodycon top and a pair of black pants.

Adire look 7

For the beautiful Muslima who loves to look fashionable in modest ensembles, this one is for you.

This gorgeous button-down maxi dress with mixed Adire print is one that will have you looking chic and elegant.

