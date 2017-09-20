30+ beautiful flower girl dresses and little bride dresses in Nigeria

Most brides desire to have flower girls dressed like princesses, and in most weddings, it is the bride's responsibility to choose flower girls and how they should dress. Since finding the perfect dresses for your flower girls can be daunting, this article shares a collection of the latest little bride and flower girl dresses you can buy in Nigeria to ease the process.

Beautiful little bride and flower girl dresses. Photo: @monbebecouture, @vintagerosebyhannahaj (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Traditionally, the couple or those funding the wedding pay for the flower basket, flowers, and all other accouterments the flower girls use, while the girls' parents pay for the dress. Therefore, when choosing dresses for your flower girls, consult the parents or those finding your wedding to determine their financial budget.

Flower girl and little bride dresses in Nigeria

With the ever-evolving wedding and fashion industry, new designs for bridal and flower girl gowns keep being invented. Besides, each modern style resembles a real work of art. You can pick little bride dresses that match the bride's gown or completely different designs. The following wedding flower girl dresses pictures will help you discover the latest styles:

Beautiful little bride dresses

Little brides' white wedding dresses. Photo: @monbebecouture (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Ball gown silhouettes are among the most popular flower girl dresses in Nigeria. You can decorate the dresses with beads, rhinestones, and sequins. Also, ensure the flower girl feels comfortable in her dress. So, avoid adding tight corsets on the bodice like you would on an adult bride's dress.

Little brides' white wedding dresses. Photo: @monbebecouture (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Little brides' white wedding dresses require a lightweight shiny fabric that reflects light. Therefore, silk, satin, crepe-satin, and brocade are the best fabrics for such attire. On top of that, lurex, sequins, bugles, and beads are excellent for decoration.

Stylish little girl dresses for wedding

Little brides' blue wedding dresses. Photo: @monbebecouture (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Blue ball gowns look lovely on little girls. You can add floral decorations, ruffles, appliqués from beads, and fluffy bow-knots on the dresses. Also, simple natural hairstyles are best for young flower girls because they require less time to style.

White and peach little brides' wedding dresses. Photo: @monbebecouture (modified by author)

Source: UGC

When selecting little bride dresses in Nigeria, go for the styles like ball gowns. Moreover, avoid those with corset fastenings because a tight bodice and waistline can make a child feel uncomfortable. The dress should be fitting but not tight.

Unique little brides' wedding dresses. Photo: @7teen09_kids_wear (modified by author)

Source: UGC

A simple hairstyle and flat shoes go well will a toddler's wedding dress. Make her wear leggings or socks and pack several warm sweaters or jackets to help keep their warm and prevent her from getting cold if the weather changes.

Orange and purple little bride dresses. Photo: @monbebecouture (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Today's children's attires mimic adult styles in many ways. So, like in adult fashion, little bride gowns can also have a fitting bodice and magnificent, multilayered skirts with flounces, ruffles, and frills. Ensure the dress is not too long to interfere with the girl's majestic walk down the aisle.

Purple and orange little bride dresses. Photo: @monbebecouture (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Frills and flounces enhance the unique features of a flower girl's dress. Long dresses with bright and cheerful colors like orange and purple are also stylish for little brides. Adding fluffs on the sleeves can make the bodice stand out.

Exclusive flower girl dresses for wedding

Pink flower girl dresses. Photo: @monbebecouture (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Pink flower girl dresses come in many beautiful designs. You can enhance a simple sleeveless flower girl dress by fitting a thick white layer on the hem, white beads on the bodice, and a white satin bow-knot on the back of the dress' waistline.

Pink and purple little bride dresses. Photo: @monbebecouture (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Little brides' dresses come in different delicate fabrics and styles. Moreover, they have various bright colors and vintage underskirt designs. You can add contrasting ribbons or a tiara on the girl's head to spice up her look.

Yellow and orange flower girls' dresses. Photo: @monbebecouture (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Cord lace, velvet, and brocade fabrics are the best for flower girl dresses because they create pronounced folds and frills. Furthermore, use pastel-colored materials for voluminous floor-length multi-layered skirts and shortened bodices.

Ultra-modern flower girl dresses for wedding

Cream and pink little bride dresses. Photo: @monbebecouture (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Adding layers and frills to the skirt of a flower girl's dress lends the gown an outstanding look. Also, you can decorate the gown's waistline with a silver-like belt or sling and allow her to carry a matching sling bag.

Blue flower girl dresses. Photo: @monbebecouture (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Blue flower girl dresses can be of any length. They can have short or long skirts, comfortable midi-length skirts, or fashionable maxi skirts that sweep the floor. When choosing the size of a flower girl's dress, consider the height girl's height and age.

Elegant white flower girl dresses for wedding

White flower girl dresses. Photo: @monbebecouture (modified by author)

Source: UGC

White flower girl dresses can be sleeveless or have medium-length sleeves. The sleeves can be lace or any other material that matches the dress. Also, you can ignore adding glitters, rhinestones, and beads to the dress, which will still look beautiful.

White flower girl dresses. Photo: @monbebecouture (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The bodice of most white flower girl dresses are made of soft fabrics like silk, satin, and chiffon. Also, these fabrics can be mixed with crepe-georgette, marquisette, and lace materials to create a unique and flawless finish on the skirts.

White flower girl dresses. Photo: @vintagerosebyhannahaj (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Ensure the flower girl's dress is light enough for the girl. Otherwise, she might be unable to stay with it throughout the wedding if the dress makes her feel too hot and uncomfortable. So, choose gowns made of organza, chiffon, silk, and satin fabrics because they are light and airy.

Classy flower girl dresses for wedding

Saturated purple-pink flower girl dresses. Photo: @monbebecouture (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Saturated purple-pink flower girl dresses are unique and come in various textures, depending on the fabric. Hard-textured fabrics enabled the designer to make beautiful drapes, layers and folds on the bodice and skirt.

Pink and green flower girl dresses. Photo: @monbebecouture (modified by author)

Source: UGC

White and pastel colors are so appealing to a young flower girl. If you want to use bright colors, the most popular colors are ivory, pink, blue, purple, and turquoise. Moreover, dark colors can look pretty when mixed with white. For extreme glamour, go for rainbow dresses.

Blue and red children's wedding dresses. Photo: @7teen09_kids_wear, @monbebecouture (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Teenage flower girls prefer fitting modern-styled wedding dresses. The gowns can be of any cocktail and evening dress design, short or long, sleeveless, or with sleeves. The dresses can be decorated with transparent inserts or folds.

How to choose little bride dresses in Nigeria?

For children, buy midi, ankle, or knee-length dresses with flaring skirts so they can move with ease down the aisle. Also, ensure the bodice is fitting but not too tight for the flower girl.

How to choose a flower girl dress?

Pick dresses with modern cocktail and evening dress designs for teenagers and adolescents. However, ensure that they are age appropriate. The flower girl's dresses should not be too tight or reveal too much skin.

Where to buy flower girl dresses in Nigeria?

Nigeria has many talented fashion designers who can make the latest flower girl dresses. You can seek their services or import these clothes from e-commerce shops that ship to Nigeria.

Where to buy little bride dresses in Lagos?

You can buy beautiful flower girl and little bride dresses at Hadassah Bridal House and other reputable bridal stores in Lagos.

Where to get flower girl dresses in Abuja?

You can buy flower girl and little bride dresses from Qupid Bridals in Jabi, Lucklis Bridal Shop in Garki, Elegant Bridal Shop in Utoka, Home of Brides at the Tswanya Center, and other local bridal shops in Abuja.

What do flower girls usually wear?

For a white wedding ceremony in Nigeria, most flower girls wear white dresses matching the bride's gown. Meanwhile, when it comes to traditional weddings, flower girls wear traditional dresses matching the bride's traditional wedding attire.

What is the best age for a flower girl?

Ages 4 to 14 are the most appropriate for a flower girl or a ring bearer. Nevertheless, some couples prefer toddlers and even infants.

How many flower girls should a bride have?

Most brides pick two to four flower girls, but there is no limit to the number of flower girls you should have at your wedding.

What's the difference between a bridesmaid and a flower girl?

Bridesmaids are mature women or teenage girls, while flower girls are toddlers, children, and adolescents.

Should a flower girl's dress match the bride or bridesmaids?

Traditionally, the flower girl's dress should match the bride's wedding gown or the bridesmaids' dresses, but this is a rule. A bride can choose different dress designs for her flower girls and bridesmaids.

Hope this article has helped you find the perfect little bride and flower girl dresses for your wedding. If you are the bride, you can consult your wedding planning team to help pick the flower girl dresses that match your fashion taste and wedding theme without straining your financial budget.

Legit.ng also shared over 30 images of stunning Ankara jacket designs for women and men. You can wear Ankara jackets and cover-ups with anything, including pants, skirts, shorts, and dresses.

The pictures in the article show how to style your Ankara jackets with attires from other fabrics. For instance, a knee-length Ankara cover-up goes well with Demin trousers or a mini bodycon dress.

Source: Legit.ng