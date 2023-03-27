A viral video of a woman spotted at the mall with floor-length braids has garnered mixed reactions from netizens

While some people find the hairstyle creative and daring, others deem it senseless and impractical

The debate around the braids raises questions about beauty standards and societal norms

Is it a fashion statement or a hair-raising sight? This question best describes the mixed reactions that trailed a video of a lady spotted at a mall in very long braids.

Photos of the lady. Credit: @ijeomadaisy

Source: Instagram

The video which has since gone viral shows the curvaceous lady holding her braids as she goes down the escalator.

She then lets the chunky braid on the floor, and can be seen walking confidently walking through the mall with the braids dragging on the floor behind.

Watch the video below:

Social media users react to the video

sugarintl:

"I would have stepped on it out of pure spite "

largerthanlifealice:

"Imagine deciding to carry the whole germs in the mall deliberately."

officialljeyquelly:

"This is why they hardly give Africans visa ...una too dey do."

liz_world25_:

"If it’s me, I will intentionally step on it so she learns a lesson just this once!"

mheenarh__:

"It’s creative and She is having her moment abeg "

vanchizzy:

"It's actually so beautiful and creative. I love!"

juliet.onye':

"She did it for attention, and she got it."

