Following her eviction from the Big Brother Titan show, Olivia has commenced her media rounds

A video and photos show the Eastern beauty rocking a regal brown look featured tiered ruffle flounce designed by Tiannah's Empire

Many fashion lovers who saw the photos, have taken to the comment section to vote down her choice of outfit

Olivia is out and ready to conquer the world, fashion style - however, not everyone is loving her start.

The ex-BBTitan housemate stepped out for her media rounds dressed to the nines in a honey-beige dress that has got people talking.

The look, designed by Toyin Lawani of Tiannah's Empire, saw Olivia in a mermaid dress with ruffled tiered flounce.

Social media users vote down BBTitan Olivia's look

Many people who saw the photos, were not impressed by the look as many people felt it looked uncomfortable and not appropriate for doing media rounds.

thedebolabalogun:

"It’s not even about the cost of the dress. You’re going for media rounds not an award night. Learn to dress accordingly and comfortably!"

aderayo_makeover:

"You wear 1.8m dress go collect 2m cash sodiki."

kennie__cruisse:

"Outfit and events should correlate. It's not an award night or dinner. Media rounds that you will wear nice comfortable clothing and still look classy. When it's not as if it's your wedding day. "

the_plussizethriftplug:

"The outfit for media rounds? I hope she is able to keep up, just putting herself under unnecessary pressure. What will she wear to shows?"

uncle_hameed:

"Why 2 million dey shock person wey dey wear dress of 1.8 million...i'm tired "

otorroseline:

"This dress is too much for media rounds my dear."

justt__me___:

"I think this was supposed to be her grand finale outfit "

