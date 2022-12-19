A barber identified as Safro Fades has gone viral on social media over one of his hair-cutting videos

In the trending clip, he is seen using knives to cut a client's hair, revealing the impressive job done at the end

Several internet users have reacted to the video with mixed reactions concerning the method

If you're bored with the conventional method of cutting your hair which often involves a clipper, then Safro Fades might just be the one for you.

The professional barber has an Instagram page dedicated to sharing videos of himself cutting the hair of clients.

One particular video has gone viral online. In the video, he is seen cutting hair using - not scissors or clippers but knives.

The now-trending video sees Safro diligently cutting the hair of a client who doesn't appear scared or uncomfortable,

The result sees the client sporting a sleek haircut with an impressive fade.

Social media users react to video of barber cutting hair with knives

bobbylytes:

"The way my skin will breakout from razor bumps."

nikthechicchef:

"We’re so talented, it’s in our DNA."

tynicolle:

"He gone lose his mind once that alcohol pad touches his forehead."

matthewraymond_:

"Knife made out of vibranium! "

rachelmbuki:

"Don’t be surprised. Africans used to do intricate haircuts centuries before with regular blades. Look up traditional Rwandese haircuts for example."

alexxekubo:

"Those knives are straight from Wakanda, stop playing!! Pay that man his full charge + TIP."

soul_fire90:

"*Searches barber steak knives on Amazon*"

leannaz:

"It’s clean but I’ll be scared, the way I’ll be flinching, I’ll get cut off gp."

elsaelove:

"Meanwhile all my knives won’t even cut bread in half."

fitwitbritt504:

"What kinda knives that is. Cause these dull kitchen knives ain’t it."

