Veteran Nollywood actress, Chioma Akpotha, has taken to social media to mark her birthday in glam style

The screen goddess who clocked 43 on Sunday, March 12, rocked a breathtaking look for her birthday shoot

Recall only a short while ago, the actress left many fans impressed with a video in which she slayed an ankara look

There is nothing as beautiful as stepping into your new age filled with gratitude - and looking fabulous too!

Chioma Akpotha turned 43 on Sunday, March 12, and fans have celebrated in with beautiful words.

Photos of Chioma from her birthday shoot. Credit: @chiomaakpotha

Source: Instagram

For her special day, the newly-turned 43-year-old shared some stunning photos from her birthday shoot in which she looked effortlessly classy.

Akpotha donned a strapless black dress with a plunging sweetheart neckline.

The dress designed by Rebecca Eteng featured some dramatic ruffle detailing on both sides of the dress in gold colour, giving the look an edgy, yet classy look.

For her hair and makeup, the Nollywood star opted for the 'clean girl' aesthetics, wearing her hair in a high bun and sporting a soft glam makeup look.

Check out the look below:

Source: Legit.ng