Big Brother Naija reality TV star, Diane Russet, recently posted some new photos that have earned her compliments

The brand influencer and filmmaker posed for the camera rocking an elengant purple ensemble

Recall for her birthday, the Pepper Dem star sported a beautiful white look in honour of her new age

If there is one thing Diane has totally embraced, it is certainly her feminine aura as showing off her lady curves is always a given in almost all her looks.

For her latest studio photos which she posted on Instagram, the ebony beauty sported a corset bodice dress that revealed ample cleavage.

Photos of Diane. Credit: @diane.russet

Source: Instagram

The look designed by Xtrabrides Lagos featured deep purple detailing around the shoulder, sheer sleeves and an exposed corset bodice.

She sported a soft glam look and packed her hair in a curly bun.

Check out the photos below:

Fans compliment BBNaija Diane's purple look

officialcherryameh:

"Beauty with brains❤️❤️"

1kandbelow:

"So beautiful kaduna finest."

theycallmekeneilwe:

"You're very gorgeous omg."

fholake_xx:

"It’s giving rich lady."

debbiee_official:

"Purple looks good on you."

qute_tosyn:

"This picture just made me smile."

thee_bee_hyve:

"You’re too fine!!"

Birthday glam: BBNaija star Diane marks new age in shimmery silver ensemble

Recall that Diane Russet took to social media to share some new photos from her birthday shoot in which she looked like a million bucks!

The Big Brother Naija star and film producer turned a year older on March 1, and she marked it in style.

In the photos shared, she rocked a beautiful silver and white dress with a choker neckpiece, posing against a wall and mirror background.

The 2020 Big Brother Naija reality TV star took to her Instagram page to share some new photos. In the snaps, the ivory beauty donned a red bedazzled sheer dress, revealing a red bodysuit underneath.

