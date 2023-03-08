Fashion designer, Noir Kei Ninomiya, recently got social media users buzzing with reactions to one of his designs

The designer debuted his Fall-Winter 2023 collection which featured a spiky piece as modeled on the runway

Several internet users who saw the video of the design have taken to the comment section to share thoughts

Social media users have reacted with mixed feelings to a video of a model in a spiky look on a fashion runway.

Fashion designer, Noir Kei Ninomiya debuted his Fall-Winter 2023 collection and the spiky design caught the attention of many people.

Photos of model in design that has gone viral.

Source: Getty Images

The video sees the model walking the runway with her upper body encased in spiky garb.

Check out the video below:

Social media users react to Noir Kei Ninomiya's design

tired_koko:

"That’s how some bacteria look like under the microscope."

jessikahagedorn:

"Nice to see aliens from out of space in our fashion shows lol."

peacepitchayut:

"Which covid strain is this? "

polestarprincess:

"That's not glammish, that's corona."

j3w3lface:

"Seriously, this is what it feels like having ADHD."

princessrobynheartz:

"This is so cool."

anadrawssometimes:

"I wanna wear this to work."

lon_brayn:

"Definitely sea urchins."

pierretherapy:

" I love this how can one pee or sit to eat, asking for a friend."

3rdeyegirl72:

"She looks like a type of Protozoa.."

aliceregensburg:

"That’s the dumbest thing I have ever seen."

Source: Legit.ng