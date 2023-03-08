Global site navigation

Model Struts Runway in COVID-Inspired Bedazzled Design, Internet Users React: "Definitely Sea Urchins"
Fashion

Model Struts Runway in COVID-Inspired Bedazzled Design, Internet Users React: "Definitely Sea Urchins"

by  Kumashe Yaakugh
  • Fashion designer, Noir Kei Ninomiya, recently got social media users buzzing with reactions to one of his designs
  • The designer debuted his Fall-Winter 2023 collection which featured a spiky piece as modeled on the runway
  • Several internet users who saw the video of the design have taken to the comment section to share thoughts

Social media users have reacted with mixed feelings to a video of a model in a spiky look on a fashion runway.

Fashion designer, Noir Kei Ninomiya debuted his Fall-Winter 2023 collection and the spiky design caught the attention of many people.

Models
Photos of model in design that has gone viral. Credit: PeopleImages, @susiebubble
Source: Getty Images

The video sees the model walking the runway with her upper body encased in spiky garb.

Check out the video below:

Social media users react to Noir Kei Ninomiya's design

tired_koko:

"That’s how some bacteria look like under the microscope."

jessikahagedorn:

"Nice to see aliens from out of space in our fashion shows lol."

peacepitchayut:

"Which covid strain is this? "

polestarprincess:

"That's not glammish, that's corona."

j3w3lface:

"Seriously, this is what it feels like having ADHD."

princessrobynheartz:

"This is so cool."

anadrawssometimes:

"I wanna wear this to work."

lon_brayn:

"Definitely sea urchins."

pierretherapy:

" I love this how can one pee or sit to eat, asking for a friend."

3rdeyegirl72:

"She looks like a type of Protozoa.."

aliceregensburg:

"That’s the dumbest thing I have ever seen."

Video of model sporting hanger accessory on runway goes viral: "These designers are losing it"

Fashion is art, a fusion we constantly witness on the runway, with numerous eclectic designs on display.

A designer, Isabel MacInnes, recently debuted some of her designs at a fashion show.

One of the designs saw a model sporting a black maxi dress with side openings. More interestingly is the hanger accessory the model is seen carrying.

Video of models on runway in extremely low-hanging pants sparks mixed reactions

A video from Mowalola's showcase at the London Fashion Week has sparked mixed reactions on social media.

The London-based fashion designer returned to the LFW and showcased a New York-inspired Fall/Winter 2023 collection.

According to Hypebeast, Mowalola drew inspiration from an apocalyptic universe, envisioning a wardrobe for the end of life on Earth while taking its audience to the future through technically-enhanced graphics that speak to the current AI generation.

Source: Legit.ng

