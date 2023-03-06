A-lister actress Juliet Ibrahim has conquered the Ghanaian and Nigerian fashion industries with her high fashion sense

The fashion influencer has become a celebrity muse for fashion brands and top fashion designers in both countries

The award-winning actress is among the fashionable female celebrities born in March

Ghanaian actress Juliet Ibrahim turned a year older on March 3, 2023.

The movie star and style icon is among the top female celebrities in Ghana and Nigeria who always make a bold statement on the red carpet.

Ghanaian actress Juliet Ibrahim looks gorgeous in stunning hairstyles. source: @julietibrahim

Source: UGC

Legit.ng shares five times Juliet Ibrahim dazzled her 7 million Instagram followers with jaw-dropping looks.

Check them out below:

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

1. Ghanaian actress Juliet Ibrahim slays in a corseted dress

The gorgeous actress looked effortlessly chic in a long-sleeve corset bodice dress designed by Kevin Vincent.

Juliet Ibrahim wore a shoulder-level curly hairstyle and flawless makeup for this photoshoot.

2. Ghanaian actress Juliet Ibrahim turns heads in a kente gown

The award-winning actress wore a one-hand African dress designed with plain burgundy kente fabric.

The celebrity fashion model looked dazzling in a ponytail hairstyle, stylish earrings, and matching bracelets. Juliet Ibrahim wore flawless makeup while flaunting her polished red nails.

3. Ghanaian actress Juliet Ibrahim shows cleavage in a sleeveless gown

The published author flaunted her cleavage in a gold floor-length gown.

Juliet Ibrahim styled her look with an elegant clutch purse and matching designer high heels at the Africa Magic Viewer's Choice Awards.

4. Ghanaian actress Juliet Ibrahim rocks a shiny jumpsuit

The mother-of-one looked classy in a long-sleeve lace top and glittering jumpsuit. Juliet Ibrahim wore a frontal hairstyle and smooth makeup with bold red lipstick to match her look.

The screen diva was pictured holding a cute clutch purse that matched her pointed-toe high heels.

5. Ghanaian actress Juliet Ibrahim looks stunning in a blue dress

The style icon looked fabulous in a blue knee-level dress while posing in the street. Juliet Ibrahim looked simple and classy in a gorgeous hairstyle and smooth makeup.

Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah shows off her new N361k Jacquemus bag

Award-winning Ghanaian photographer Chocolate Shot It has posted a video of Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah slaying a pink two-piece outfit.

The style icon slayed in a two-piece pink outfit for a public event with her beautiful mother. Jackie Appiah wore a long straight hairstyle and flawless makeup to compliment her look.

The famed actress completed her look with elegant jewellery and a N361,929 ($786) turquoise blue leather La Vague leather shoulder bag from Jacquemus.

Source: YEN.com.gh