Almost everyone is talking about the 2023 Nigeria's presidential elections and it is not hard to see why.

With many youth preparing to decide on a suitable leader for Nigeria through their votes, it is easy to forget the little things that can help make the experience a little bit more comfortable.

And one of them is clothing.

Wearing the wrong kind of outfit can either get you in trouble with INEC officials or leave you very comfortable and with body or feet aches.

Legit.ng has compiled a list of some items to wear to vote.

Check them out below:

1. Sunscreen

It is not guaranteed that your polling unit will provide you with proper shelter to keep you from the sun.

Seeing as these processes often take hours, wearing sunscreen to protect your skin from sunburns cannot be over emphasis. Protect your votes and your skin too.

2. Sneakers

The worst thing you can do to yourself as a fashionista is to wear a pair of heels or dress shoes to vote.

For an exercise that requires a lot of standing, it is often advised to opt for comfortable shoes like sneakers or loafers. While flat sandals are not a bad idea, it won't prevent your legs from getting dusting and dry.

3. A hat

Along with sunscreen, a nice hat or baseball cap is also a good way to keep your face protected from the sun while looking cool at the same time.

However, avoid wearing branded hats belonging to any party, to your polling unit.

4. Breathable clothing

The weather currently is pretty hot and thus, wearing thick clothing at this time is heavily advised against.

For an exercise that will be done outside, wearing thick jackets, shirts or even dresses to go vote isn't exactly the brightest of ideas.

5. Comfortable pants

The election process often can be pretty dicey in most part of Nigeria. Wearing clothes you can easily run in, is advised.

Bottoms like leggings or sweatpants are great options.

6. Minimal jewelry

Keep your expensive jewelries at home. Stick to simple stud earrings or hoops.

This way, you keep the attention of thugs and miscreants off you.

It is a few hours to the D-day and enough time for you to curate your voting look. Get busy!

