Nigerian relationship expert, Blessing Okoro, has sparked reactions on social media with her latest post

In the Instagram video, the controversial social media celebrity showed off her newly done nails

Imprinted on each finger was Peter Obi's name, as well as taglines associated with Labour Party

Blessing Okoro, who is better known as Blessing CEO, is taking this election to heart, and her latest Instagram post may just be proof.

The controversial relationship expert recently got her nails done, and the design was heavily inspired by Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

Photos of Blessing and her nails. Credit: @officialblessingceo

Source: Instagram

The long artificial nails carried a painting of Obi, his party's logo, and the popular 'Obidient' tag associated with supporters of the presidential candidate.

Check out the video below:

Social media users react to Blessing CEO's Peter Obi-inspired nails

starqueenkay:

"Make them shaa no cut the nails out tomoro! As per you are campaigning on Election Day! Blessing Biko kwa o."

sweethelen1:

"Hope you can vote with this your nails oh , very fine but you can’t use to vote."

deborahegbunike1:

"Wawwwoooo this so creative"

peace_oscar_o:

"Beautiful choice ❤️"

chideraadaoma:

"No be lie.... loyalty no pass this one naw.... who Dey check am.....? Love ❤️"

prestigious_stitches:

"How you go vote with dis long nails biko."

mtripkid:

"Everything una day use chase clout… e sure me say TINUBU go win… cus na only online una sabi shout vote Peter obi.."

chinemerem_ex:

"Abeg commot the index finger make u thumb print well."

