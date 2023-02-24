Reactions as 2 Fashionistas Transform Their Mothers into 'Baddies' in Fun Video: "They are Hot"
- Social media content creators, @dreaknowsbest and @astoldbynneoma both did their mothers style makeovers
- In the video posted by Drea, the ladies are seen with their mothers before and after the transformation
- Several people who saw the video have taken to the comment section to react with amusing comments
If you think your African mother is too old for certain fashion looks then you just might have a rethink after this story.
A popular trend of TikTokers dressing their parents like themselves continues to gain popularity online and content creator, @dreaknowsbest has tapped in.
Together with another influencer, @astoldbynneoma, transformed their mothers in fashionistas.
The beginning of the video sees the ladies with their mothers dressed in African bubus.
By the end of the video, the beautiful mums are totally transformed, each sported a rocker chic look.
Check out the video below:
Internet users impressed with ladies' transformation of their mothers' looks
opeyemifamakin:
"Nah, their mums are hot and can still get it "
iphyyyy:
"I knew heaven and earth will hve to pass away before they wear those ripped pants"
generalladoo:
"Just change of outfit and they look younger."
nwanyibuezee:
"Just change of hair and they are already shouting "we are outside""
teefah.xoxo:
"From “I’m a church girl” to “we’re outside ”"
chef_fregz:
"The mothers GAVE! ❤️"
betty.afolami:
"This is a proof choice of outfit greatly affects how we look or age."
badgalci04:
"This just proves outfit is what makes a person old."
poshpraizz:
"I got scared when I saw the ripped trousers thank God they didn’t wear it."
Source: Legit.ng