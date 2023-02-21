A newly wedded lady recently took to TikTok to share her experience with a tailor who made her traditional wedding look

In a video posted, she showed the original design she wanted and followed it up with a poor imitation she got a few days to her wedding

Several people who saw the video have taken to the comment section to question how much she paid for the look

When it comes to wedding preparation, the bride's look is one of the important aspects that isn't up for debate.

However, while many brides strive for the perfect dream, not every tailor seems to deliver, as seen in the story of a newlywed who shared her wedding experience.

Photos of what the bride wanted and what she got. Credit: @boss_presh5 (TikTok)

Identified on TikTok as @boss_presh5, the lady shared a video showing the dress she had commissioned her tailor to make.

However, the montage that followed was nothing like the gold and white dress made with an expensive-looking George fabric.

Not only was the design different, but it also appeared severely undersized.

Check out the video below:

What I ordered: Social media users react to video

pamylerin:

"Few days to your trad…How much did you pay?"

mees_rammyy:

"You’re not normal… how many yard did you give the tailor?? Make she take her self sew cloth for you??? And see shop wey you carry d cloth go."

Onaolapo Rachael ANUOLUWAPO:

"It depend on how much you pay sha ,cos that original dress cost a lot to sew."

Chrisbella:

"Why can’t they just say it from the beginning that they can’t make it."

userRemtim:

"No be same money una pay."

spicyvickky:

"Better tailors day na we no wan pay money."

nancykay438:

"Make una the attach the amount una pay so that we go know what curse to lay on the designer abi tailor."

