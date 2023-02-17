Ghanaian fashion critic Charlie Dior has lashed out at award-winning musician Wendy Shay over her poor fashion sense

The Uber Driver hitmaker was among the musician who performed at Ayisha Modi's coronation at Sowutuom

Wendy Asiamah Addo wore a two-piece outfit that has become the talk of the town on social media

Ghanaian fashion critic Charlie Dior has commented on the green two-piece Ghanaian musician, Wendy Shay, wore to perform at the coronation of Ayisha Modi.

The award-winning musician wore a long-sleeve top and matching shorts showing her smooth legs.

Ghanaian musician Wendy Shay and Charlie Dior look stylish in this collage. source: @charliedior

Source: UGC

The Uber Driver hitmaker looked classy in her coloured natural locks.

Wendy Shay completed her look with black sunglasses and platform shoes as she entertained the kings and queens and other members of the royal family gathering at the event.

Some social media users have commented on Charlie Dior's post below

catosky:

"For this one time de3 I second ur critics, I wonder what inspired that abochi collection."

blackbloggerhub:

"Even for a performance on her balcony, this choice would have been all shades of wrong. We r burning this look and throwing the ashes into the ocean."

freckledface:

"Who’s her stylist ? Cos they need to be fired ‼️"

glitteratieent:

"I never understood why our people don't appreciate our native looks versus these Western ones that are sometimes not at all appropriate. There is a time and place for that outfit. Nascar races or BMX quarter finals are one such example ! ....I love her, so I am so shocked. Time and place are the words for the day."

essie.pepis:

"If she even wore a Jeans and a nice top mpo would be better cause it’s bad honestly."

elcona3:

"Why are you so like that do u always check urself before judging someone huh is too much please put a stop to it please."

r_enam_:

"Thank you for this ..we love Wendy but that look was soo off ‍♀️we regular girls saf won't wear that for such an audience."

mzz_xter:

"I was even shocked she wore this to the coronation……why did it take you soo long to summon her to our court."

obybrownie:

"Awfully tacky.. I was ashamed on her behalf."

Source: YEN.com.gh