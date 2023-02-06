A TikToker identified as @shugaplum recently cracked netizens up after sharing her shopping experience

In the video, the lady revealed she had paid for a fitted black jumpsuit from a popular shopping website

However, what was delivered to her were two oversized black dresses which she wore in the video

Online shopping disasters continue to trend despite many stories shared on the internet.

Identified as @shugaplum, the lady started off the video recounting how she had ordered a black fitted jumpsuit from Jumia, a shopping website popular in Nigeria.

Photos of the oversized gowns she got. Credit: @shuga_plum (TikTok)

However, what she got was two dresses instead of the jumpsuit she wanted.

To make matters more worrisome, the dresses were oversized and nothing remotely close to what she wanted, save for the colour.

She demanded that they refund her money.

Check out the video below:

What I got: Internet users react to lady's dress order

Uzoma Joy341:

"Jumia wan turn u to rev sis by fire by force."

Tofunmi:

"Maybe if you jump e fit suit you. Wahala it’s the dancing for me."

Edna Akpom:

"The second one is female agbada for val."

Bsbella16:

"Na deeper life jumpsuit be that."

enitilo2:

"Wear d red one for val."

user3865433662780:

"Truly it is not funny.. Waste of money and time.. I have experienced it. 3 days before a party.. It was not funny at all.. "

Simply Mary:

"Maybe it's another person's order that was sent to you."

@Quinaj❤️:

"My husband ordered for a suit and they sent him a dress my sister those people don't joke."

Internet users howl over woman’s post showing what she ordered vs what she got

Shopping for an item before you have seen it is a real gamble. One woman thought she was getting a beautiful white puffy dress but that is not what she received.

While online shopping is convenient, it is also risky. One woman found that out the hard way when her dreams were crushed.

Twitter user @Thembi_Bal1 shared a picture of the dress a woman thought she was getting alongside a snap of her wearing the dress that she got.

