A video of a lady showing off her beautiful dress has excited many African fashion lovers

In the video, she is seen dressed in an off-shoulder asymmetrical dress with pink ruffle underlining

Many internet users who saw the video have taken to the comment section to share their thoughts

When it comes to ankara fashion, the list of fabulous styles is endless.

A lady recently got fashion lovers impressed after showing off her ensemble on social media.

Photos of the lady in the ankara dress. Credit: @xlethu

In the video posted by @asoebibella, the lady is seen strutting down a street dressed in a gorgeously sewn ankara dress.

The asymmetrical number features tulle ruffles underneath the dress. The fashionista paired the look with some chunky jewellery and a pair of high heels.

Check out the video below:

Fashion lovers react to video of the ankara dress

desiresaffair_:

"Where do y'all get inspirations from? Love it❤️"

adedunsin:

"Ankara + tulle."

shoppedbygenesis:

"The dress is perfect."

toritsheju:

"I love this dress."

joy.nwadysweet:

"She knows she's drop dead gorg."

_ru.qayyah:

"This is so beautiful I might cry."

bdash_mua:

"She looks like a peacock walking elegantly."

mo_organics:

"Beautiful."

