Toyin Lawani recently shared a video which saw her rocking a black and white ensemble matching those of her kids'

The video is a throwback from her youngest child Eleona's birthday celebration in 2022

In a similar story, Yoruba film actor, Kolawole Ajeyemi also matched outfits with his son, Ire

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

When it comes to family, Toyin Lawani never plays with hers, especially her children.

The ace fashion designer and stylist loves to play dress-up and when it involves her kids, best believe the result is always fun.

Photos of Toyin and her kids. Credit: tiannahplacempire

Source: Instagram

She recently shared a throwback video from her younger, Eleona's first birthday in 2022.

In the video, the designer and her tribe - with the exception of her husband - are seen dressed in black and white ensembles.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

While Toyin rocks a maxi suite style, her oldest child sports a mini look. Her son is seen in a longline blazer and little Eleona also sports a pant suit.

All four of them complement their looks with black ties. While Toyin rocks a two-bun hairstyle, Eleona sports a high bun hairstyle.

Check out the video below:

Actor Kolawole Ajeyemi and son show off impeccable style in matching outfits

Nollywood couple, Toyin Abraham and Kolawole Ajeyemi never miss any opportunity to show off their adorable son.

Toyin recently posted a photo of her beau and little Ire in matching ensembles.

The photo, which is part of a promo ad for Kolawole's clothing brand, sees the Ajeyemi men sporting white button-down shirts with striped pants.

Check out this video of Laura Ikeji's N648k designer t-shirt that has got people talking

Laura Ikeji may be a lover of all things fashion and style but she is undoubtedly a straight-talker who is not afraid to call out others and be called out too.

The fashionista brand influencer took to her Instagram Story to share a video in which she showed the Prada t-shirt she recently bought.

According to the mother of the two, the black t-shirt from the fashion house cost her a staggering £1,140 which is about N647,686 when converted.

Source: Legit.ng